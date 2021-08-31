What is Angus T. Jones' net worth? "Two and a Half Men" star looks unrecognizable in shocking appearance 

The 27-year-old Two and a Half Men star, Angus T. Jones, looked unrecognizable in his bushy beard and bare feet. He was seen strolling around Los Angeles without shoes.

The actor had a thick beard on his chin and a black beanie on top of his head. He was wearing beige shorts and a black t-shirt that read “Shoquip” on the chest. He walked barefoot and was stepping on the pavement as he moved across.

Jones was 10 years old in 2003 while playing the role of Jake Harper on the CBS show. Jake Harper lived with his hard-drinking uncle Charlie Harper and his disillusioned father, Alan Harper, after his parents’ divorce. The sitcom was created by Chuck Lorre and ran for twelve seasons. It originally had Charlie Sheen, Jon Cryer, and Angus T. Jones in the lead roles.

The Hollywood Reporter stated in 2012 that Jones reportedly told a Christian group, Forerunner Chronicles, that people will stop watching the show since it was filling their heads with filth.

The net worth of Angus T. Jones

Born on October 8, 1993, Angus T. Jones is a former actor and is well-known for his role as Jake Harper in the CBS sitcom Two and a Half Men. He won two Young Artist Awards and a TV Land Award in his 10-year appearance as one of the main characters.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the 27-year-old’s net worth is around $20 million. He appeared in 213 episodes of the popular CBS sitcom and received a salary of $350,000 for every episode, which sums up to around $9 to $10 million every year. He remained the highest-paid child actor on television for a long time.

Jones made his debut in the 1999 film, Simpatico. It was followed by supporting roles in films like See Spot Run, The Rookie, Bringing Down the House, and more.

Angus T. Jones exited Two and a Half Men in 2012, stating that he was uncomfortable with the content of the show and describing his newfound religious path. He said that he had been baptized and won’t appear in the CBS sitcom anymore and encouraged others to stop watching the show.

He attended the University of Colorado Boulder after quitting Two and a Half Men and joined the management team of Tonite, a multimedia and event production company, in 2016. Jones has supported the anti-bullying alliance, Be A Star, co-founded by The Creative Coalition and WWE.

