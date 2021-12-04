‘A Very Merry Bridesmaid’ full cast list: Emily Osment and others in Hallmark’s Christmas film

A Very Merry Bridesmaid is yet another Hallmark romance drama that is a part of the network’s event, “Countdown to Christmas.” The movie revolves around Leah, who is going to turn 30 on Christmas Eve.

She wants to celebrate her life’s milestone, but she has to take a back seat as that day is also the day of her brother’s wedding. Her future sister-in-law adds more to Leah’s plate by making her a bridesmaid.

While Leah wonders how to manage both events, her childhood crush Drew’s return helps her to find a new direction.

Will Drew become more than just a crush for Leah? Only time will tell.

Meanwhile, let’s have a look at the cast members of A Very Merry Bridesmaid.

Emily Osment plays Leah Taylor

Emily Osment was a Disney kid who rose to fame as Lily in Hannah Montana (series and movie). She has also appeared in Disney's The Suite Life on Deck and Jonas.

Osment is a renowned actress who has won awards for Cyberbully and Tea Time with Mr. Patterson. Her best known work includes Young & Hungry, The Haunting Hour, Spy Kids (2 and 3), Pretty Smart and Sarah, Plain & Tall: Winter’s End. She is also a singer who has featured in multiple music videos and worked as a voice over artist in Family Guy.

In A Very Merry Bridesmaid, she plays the lead role of Leah Taylor.

Casey Deidrick as Drew Vaughn in ‘A Very Merry Bridesmaid’

Casey Deidrick is a known face from Days of Our Lives and is now a regular in The CW’s hit series, In the Dark. The actor has also appeared in 90210, Glee, Eye Candy, A Midsummer’s Nightmare, Teen Wolf, Dog Days and Driven.

Deidrick will play Leah’s childhood crush and potential love interest in A Very Merry Bridesmaid.

Parmiss Sehat as Marcie Jones

Born in Vancouver, Canada, Parmiss Sehat will be seen portraying Leah Taylor’s friend, Marcie Jones, in A Very Merry Bridesmaid.

Prior to this, she has done projects including Designated Survivor, The 100, The Good Doctor, Loudermilk, You Me Her, Arrow, The Twilight Zone, Girls vs. The City and Cradle Did Fall.

Frances Leigh as Julia Rutherford

Frances Leigh is just three projects old in the industry. Prior to A Very Merry Bridesmaid, she has made appearances in two television series, The Flash and Arrow.

In the Hallmark flick, she plays Leah’s future sister-in-law who asks the protagonist to become one of her many bridesmaids.

In addition to the aforementioned cast, A Very Merry Bridesmaid also stars the following actors:

Patch May (Paul Taylor)

Iris Quinn (Molly Taylor)

Mike Dopud (Tom Taylor)

Libby Osler (Kendra)

Tanja Dixon-Warren (Nana Vaughn)

Lachlan Quarmby (Jalen)

Shaquan Lewis (Toby)

Amber Taylor (Young Leah Taylor)

David Beairsto (Reverend Conrad)

Tanis Dolman (Caroline)

Robert Egger (Roger)

Cameron Hallman (Young Paul)

Matteo Bolognese (Young Drew)

A Very Merry Bridesmaid is all set to premiere Saturday, December 4, at 8.00 PM ET on Hallmark.

Directed by David I. Strasser, the rom-com drama is written by Tracy Andreen and Elena Valdez.

