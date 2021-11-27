'Christmas in Tahoe' cast list: Laura Osnes, Kyle Selig and others star in Hallmark film

Hallmark premieres Christmas in Tahoe this Sunday to bring joy and hope to the holiday season. It is a rom-com movie that is part of the ongoing Hallmark event, Countdown to Christmas.

Christmas in Tahoe is about an aspiring talent booker, Claire, whose career will be on the line if she doesn’t make the Christmas Eve event at her family’s hotel a success. After an act gets canceled at the last minute, Claire’s friend and concierge, Jackson, advises her to ask her ex-boyfriend, Ryan, for help.

Claire and Ryan parted ways as their careers came in between them and now the same factor is going to unite them. Will the lost magic and love rekindle? Only time will tell.

Meanwhile, here's a look at the cast members of Christmas in Tahoe.

Meet the cast of 'Christmas in Tahoe'

Laura Osnes as Claire in ‘Christmas in Tahoe’

Laura Osnes is an actress and a singer, who is a popular Broadway star. She has starred in multiple Hallmark movies, including A Homecoming for the Holiday, One Royal Holiday and In the Key of Love. Some of her TV credits include Live from Lincoln Center: Bernstein on Broadway, Dynasty, A Capitol Fourth, Elementary, A Killer Party and Six by Sondheim.

Osnes plays an enthusiastic and passionate talent booker, Claire, in Christmas in Tahoe.

Kyle Selig plays Ryan

Kyle Selig is new to the industry and has appeared in just a few television shows like Evil, Madam Secretary and Welcome to Flatch. His upcoming projects include Monster High, Cat Person, The Real Housewives of the North Pole and Christmas in Tahoe.

In the Hallmark movie, he will play Ryan, who is the lead guitarist in a popular band. He will help Claire find talent for her hotel’s Christmas event.

Pat Monahan as Jackson

Pat Monahan is the highlight of Christmas in Tahoe. He plays Jackson, who is Claire’s best friend. As Monahan is a world famous music composer and singer, fans can expect him to sing in the movie as well.

He is the frontman of the famous band, Train, which has bagged several Grammys and Billboard Awards. As per reports, he has sold more than 10 million albums and 30 million songs throughout the world. He has featured in several TV shows and movies, but has mostly composed music for them.

Directed by Robert Lieberman, Christmas in Tahoe also stars:

George Lopez (Otis)

Alex Gullason (Ricki Page)

Rebecca Staab (Dorothy Rhodes)

Tom Butler (Tim Rhodes)

Lynda Boyd (Joyce Davison)

Neil Webb (Alistair)

Brandon Olds (Chaos)

Benjamin Wilkinson (Andre)

Paul McGillion (Archie Davison)

Danielle Butlin (Beth)

Zoë Noelle Baker (Gabby)

Georgie Daburas (Cameron)

Christmas in Tahoe is set to premiere on Sunday, November 28, at 6.00 pm Eastern Time (ET) on Hallmark.

The day before the movie's release, Making Spirits Bright and Christmas at Castle Hart will be aired. The network will release yet another Christmas-themed flick, The Christmas Contest, after Christmas in Tahoe has aired.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Those who don't have the channel can opt for different streaming services, such as fubo TV, DirecTV Stream, YouTube TV and Sling TV.

Edited by Sabine Algur