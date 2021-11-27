'Making Spirits Bright' full cast list: Taylor Cole and others star in Hallmark film

Making Spirits Bright is an upcoming Hallmark movie that is part of its holiday event, Countdown to Christmas. It revolves around two rival families who join hands to win a competition.

Making Spirits Bright focuses on Grace Ryan and Tony Scotto. Their fathers can’t see eye to eye and both the families participate in the annual Bright Nights contest. The winner will take home a cash prize and also, a contract to decorate the town’s every municipal building for next season.

A tech-heavy company also lists its name for the competition, forming strong opposition. The Ryans and Scottos then decide to work together to defeat the newcomer.

Will they succeed in doing so? Only time will tell.

Meanwhile, take a look at the cast members of Making Spirits Bright.

Meet the cast of holiday film, 'Making Spirits Bright'

Taylor Cole plays Grace Ryan

Taylor Cole is an American actress who has worked on many Hallmark projects, such as Ruby Herring Mysteries and One Winter Wedding. Her television credits include The Glades, The Originals, Salvation, Impastor, The Event, CSI: Miami and Summerland.

In Making Spirits Bright, she will play Grace Ryan, the co-owner of a Richmond-based home staging company, who returns to her hometown for Christmas.

Carlo Marks as Tony Scotto

Carlos Marks is best known for Smallville, Pretty Little Liars and Chesapeake Shores. He has also appeared in The Flash, Secret Life of a Student, Love in Store, The 100, Moonlight in Vermont, The Deadly Pledge and 3 Times a Charm.

His character in the upcoming Hallmark movie is Tony Scotto. He can be seen trying to mend things between his father and Grace’s.

John Cassini as Frank Scotto

Born to Italian parents in Toronto, John Cassini is a renowned actor who has made a place in the Canadian as well as American television and film industry. He is best known for Daughter, The Resurrection of Tony Gitone, Break a Leg, Blackstone, Robson Arms, Love By Chance, The Memory Book, Volition, Intelligence, Da Vinci’s Inquest and True Fiction.

In Making Spirits Bright, Cassini plays Tony’s father, Frank Scotto.

Eileen Pedde plays Arlene Ryan

Having started her acting career in 1990, Eileen Peddle made her debut with The Little Kidnappers. Since then, she has appeared in several television series and movies, including Juno, Battlestar Galactica, Chesapeake Shores, Reunited at Christmas, A Love to Remember, Legends of Tomorrow, Supernatural, Only Human, Arrow and Finding a Family.

She plays Grace’s mother, Arlene Ryan, in the new Hallmark Christmas film.

In addition to the aforementioned cast, Making Spirits Bright also stars the following actors:

Sarah Surh (Sarah Wolfe)

Marlee Walchuk (Carla Scotto)

Christina Sicoli (Maria)

Garry Chalk (Bill Ryan)

Jaden Oehr (Evan)

Brody Busch (Dante)

Ryan Beil (Wade Edwards)

Jennifer Juniper Angeli (Wendy Ryerson)

Ryan McDonald (Pat Demic)

Grace Chin (TV Reporter)

Miguel Castillo (Celeste)

Shaquan Lewis (Adam)

David Beairsto (Older Customer)

Shaquan Lewis (Henry)

‘Making Spirits Bright’ premiere date

Making Spirits Bright is all set to air on Hallmark on Saturday, November 27, at 6.00 pm Eastern Time (ET).

The official synopsis reads:

“The son and daughter of rival holiday decorating families help mend their fathers’ decades-old feud, finding romance along the way as they compete in the town’s holiday decorating contest.”

Directed by David Bercovici-Artieda, Making Spirits Bright’s writers are Pierluigi D. Cothran, Tom McCurrie and Stephanie Sourapas.

With Shel Piercy as producer, the Hallmark original flick is executive produced by Alexandre Coscas, Michael R. Goldstein, Ben Silverman and Michael G. Larkin.

Edited by Sabine Algur