‘A Kindhearted Christmas’ cast list: Meet Cameron Mathison, Jennie Garth and others from GAC Family's holiday film

A Kindhearted Christmas is an upcoming Christmas-themed movie that is set to premiere on GAC Family. The rom-com flick is about kindness, Christmas magic and secret Santa.

A Kindhearted Christmas tells the story of Jamie, who is alone during the holiday for the first time. After her husband’s demise, she decides to capture the holiday spirit by anonymously gifting people who are in need. Soon, her act of kindness becomes the talk of the town and people want to know about their secret Santa.

Meanwhile, Jamie meets journalist Scott, who is also searching for something. The duo soon hit it off, but will she reveal her secret? Only time will tell.

On that note, let’s have a look at the cast members for A Kindhearted Christmas.

Cameron Mathison stars as Scott

Cameron Mathison is best known for starring in All My Children (1970) as Ryan Lavery. For this series, he was nominated multiple times for the Daytime Emmy Awards.

He has also appeared in projects such as The Christmas Club, A Summer to Remember, At Home in Mitford, A Christmas to Remember, The Surrogate, Hope & Faith and Any Mother’s Son.

Mathison is set to play journalist, Scott, in A Kindhearted Christmas. He is on a mission to find out who the secret Santa is, while dating Jamie.

Jennie Garth plays as Jamie

Jennie Garth is an award winning actress best known for Beverly Hills, 90210, Secret Santa, What I Like About You and Girl, Positive. She has also appeared in A Time to Dance, Mystery Girls, Village People, Holiday, Accidentally in Love, 90210 and The $treet.

In A Kindhearted Christmas, Garth portrays Jamie’s character, who recently lost her husband, and her daughter also stays away from home. Thus, she becomes the secret Santa of her town.

Emily Tennant acts as Kylie

Emily Tennant, who will play Kylie in the upcoming film, is a Canadian actress with 86 credits to her name. She is known for Riverdale, Project Blue Book, Johnny Test, Doomsday Mom, Charmed, Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency, Marry Me at Christmas, Supernatural and Mr. Young.

In addition to the aforementioned cast, A Kindhearted Christmas also stars Blair Penner (as David), Bronwen Smith (Colleen), Mark Brandon (Mayor Randy McClean), Ken Lawson (Harry Harper) and Michael Meneer (Cory).

‘A Kindhearted Christmas’ premieres on November 20

The upcoming movie is all about love, kindness and holiday spirit. The official synopsis of A Kindhearted Christmas reads:

“Jamie is the owner of a small-town sightseeing company struggling to navigate the holidays since the death of her husband. When she secretly makes a generous gift to a local charity, it draws the attention of a handsome TV anchor, who hopes to ferret out the identity of the Secret Santa.”

Directed by Alysse Leite-Rogers, A Kindhearted Christmas is set to air on Saturday, November 21, at 8.00 pm on GAC Family.

Viewers can also watch the movie via live streaming services such as Philo, Sling, fubo TV, Hulu + Live TV, and DirecTV Stream.

