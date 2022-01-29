‘Butlers in Love’ full cast list: Stacey Farber and others in Hallmark’s rom-com drama

Hallmark brings yet another rom-com drama, Butlers in Love, to the network’s fans. The movie revolves around two ambitious people who teach each other valuable lessons while competing.

Emma’s dream comes true as she gets selected at the prestigious International Butler Academy. As she has always preferred to work alone, Emma finds the butler’s training difficult, as it is all about teamwork.

Her biggest competition is Henry, who comes from a long line of royal butlers but wants to be a chef. Emma learns the value of teamwork through Henry, and in return, she helps him win over his family.

The official synopsis of Butlers in Love reads:

“In a prestigious butler academy, passionate Emma and rebellious Henry train to become royal butlers where the competition is fierce and sparks fly.”

Meet the cast members

1) Stacey Farber as Emma

Born in Toronto, Canada, Farber is globally known for playing Ellie Nash in the hit television series Degrassi: The Next Generation. She played fans’ favorite character in the franchise, which includes a movie, Degrassi Goes Hollywood and mini-series, Degrassi: Minis.

Farber is also known to play prominent roles in Netflix’s Virgin River and The CW’s Superman & Lois. She has also appeared in Schitt’s Creek, Grace and Frankie, Diggstown, The Brave, Saving Hope, UnReal and Chicago Justice.

The 34-year-old Canadian actress will next be seen in Hallmark’s Butlers in Love, where she’ll play Emma.

2) Corey Cott as Henry

Corey Cott is an actor who has won hearts on screen and on stage in Broadway shows. The Ohio-born was recently seen in TV series Filthy Rich opposite Gerald McRaney and Kim Cattrall.

He has been doing Broadway shows since he graduated from the Carnegie Mellon School of Drama. The Tony Award winner has also appeared in multiple movies and television shows, including The Interestings, Z: The Beginning of Everything, The Good Fight and Evil.

His upcoming movie is the Hallmark’s romance drama, in which he’ll play Henry. In personal life, he is married to Meghan Woollard and has three children together.

3) Maxwell Caulfield as Mr. Willoughby

Maxwell Caulfield will play Mr. Willoughby in Butlers in Love. He is an Anglo-American actor married to English actress Juliet Mills, who is 18 years younger than him. He is the step-father to Mills’ children from her previous marriages — son Sean Alquist and daughter Melissa Caulfield.

Caulfield is a legendary artist who has appeared in projects like The Boys Next Door, Dynasty, The Colbys, Spider-Man: The Animated Series, Grease 2, The Parade and The Real Blonde.

‘Butlers in Love’ premiere date

In addition to the aforementioned cast, the upcoming Hallmark drama also stars Manuela Sosa (Lisa), Bronwen Smith (Ms. Martin), Dan Weber (Mr. Crumpet), Kristof Gillese (Count), Jarryd Baine (Jared), Cameron McDonald (Phillip), Valerie McNicol (Countess) and Ecstasia Sanders (Marie).

Directed by David Weaver, Butlers in Love is all set to premiere Saturday, January 29 at 8.00 pm ET on Hallmark.

