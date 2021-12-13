Friends actors then and now: Here's how Jennifer Aniston and the rest of the cast look like

Released in 1994, the American sitcom Friends went on to become one of the most popular shows in TV history. The sitcom spanning ten seasons and 236 episodes has been watched numerous times by fans the world over. Friends followed six close friends – Monica, Rachel, Phoebe, Chandler, Joey, and Ross – as they navigate everyday lives in a hilarious and heartwarming manner.

Although Friends ended in 2004, it remains a fan favorite, with new and old audiences binging on the sitcom time and again. Moreover, the cast of the show continues to be revered as a group of some of the most influential and iconic stars in Hollywood. Fans of the sitcom got a booster dose of the show with the recent Friends Reunion special by HBO, which featured the show's cast in their present glory.

Let's look at how the cast of Friends have transformed since the days of the sitcom.

Friends actors then and now

While Jennifer Aniston might have conquered the whole aging thing, others were not so fortunate. Here's how the cast of Friends looks now compared to when they were shooting the sitcom.

Jennifer Aniston then

Jennifer Aniston as Rachel Green (Image via HuffPost UK)

Jennifer Aniston played the role of Rachel Green on Friends. While spoilt and bratty, fans admired Rachel for her fashion quotient. She quickly became one of the most famous style icons in pop culture history, with her hairstyles and outfits being replicated by girls worldwide. She was 25 years old when she started filming Friends and has been an ageless icon.

Jennifer Aniston now

At 52, Jennifer Aniston continues to exude girl-next-door vibes with her fresh looks and charismatic energy. After Friends, Aniston retained her megastar status by starring in numerous films, only returning to television with her latest show, The Morning Show (2019). The show's second season was released in September 2021, and Jennifer Aniston continues to look breathtakingly gorgeous.

Courteney Cox then

Courteney Cox as Monica Geller (Image via Vogue)

Courteney Cox began playing Monica Geller on Friends at the age of 30. Monica's neurotic and control freak character was relatable to many. Additionally, her relationship with Chandler became one of the best on-screen relationships. Everyone knew Monica was way out of Chandler's league, all thanks to Courteney Cox's exquisite looks. Her fetching blue eyes and well-crafted face made for some of the most beautiful Monica looks throughout the sitcom.

Courteney Cox now

With her skyrocketing success, the Friends star underwent certain cosmetic procedures, which she later admitted she regretted getting done. She had the effects reversed as much as possible and revealed that she's presently as natural as she can be. Courteney Cox, now 57, is a mother to a beautiful daughter and is set to be a part of a number of upcoming projects. These include the Starz horror-comedy series Shining Vale (2022) and the fifth installment of Scream (2022).

Lisa Kudrow then

Lisa Kudrow as Phoebe Buffay (Image via Glamour)

Lisa Kudrow is an American actress, comedian, writer, and producer. At 31, she began starring in Friends as Phoebe Buffay. Though eccentric in nature and appearance, Phoebe's accessories and ornaments remain memorable. Her fashion transformation towards the end of the sitcom was remarkable too.

Lisa Kudrow now

Ever since the culmination of Friends in 2004, Lisa Kudrow has starred in several comedies and rom-com, also receiving multiple awards for her performances. Currently, at the age of 58, the actress has a son and is serving as the executive producer of the syndicated game show 25 Words or Less.

Matthew Perry then

Matthew Perry as Chandler Bing (Image via Pinterest)

At the age of 25, Matthew Perry bagged the role of Chandler Bing in Friends. He instantly became renowned for his quips, and sarcastic comedy as Chandler dabbled in one-liners and had a humourous take on everything. While on the show, Matthew Perry underwent some rigorous physical transformations due to his struggle with addiction to pain medication. His changing physique was evident throughout the seasons.

Matthew Perry now

Unfortunately, Matthew Perry, now 52, fell under the curse of post-Friends dryness. He was frequently cast as a lead role on many shows, but they seldom lasted beyond a few episodes. His appearance on the Friends Reunion special raised concerns about his health as fans noticed his slurred speech and quiet demeanor. However, the good news is that he has been sober since his gastrointestinal surgery in 2018, though his physical ailments seem to have added a few extra years to his appearance.

David Schwimmer then

David Schwimmer played Ross Geller in Friends (Image via TheThings)

Famous for playing Ross Geller on Friends, David Schwimmer bagged the role at the age of 28. Being a part of one of the most famous controversial on-screen pairs, Ross was not just Rachel's lobster but also a tiresome paleontologist. Throughout the show, Ross became famous for being "Ross: The Divorce Force" as the tall and handsome guy had no problem attracting women but couldn't make the relationships work.

David Schwimmer now

After Friends, David Schwimmer branched out into film and stage work. He starred in many movies during and after Friends. He delivered an outstanding performance as Robert Kardashian in The People v. O.J. Simpson. Presently, at age 55, Schwimmer is starring as the main character in a British sitcom Intelligence.

Matt LeBlanc then

Matt LeBlanc played Joey Tribbiani in Friends (Image via TODAY)

Matt LeBlanc gained worldwide fame for his role as Joey Tribbiani in Friends, the only character to get its spinoff series titled Joey. He was cast at the age of 27 years. The dimwitted but lovable character was an actor on the show and a ladies' man due to Matt LeBlanc's striking appearance.

Matt LeBlanc now

After Friends, Matt LeBlanc ended up taking a hiatus for five years. He returned to television with Episodes, where he played a fictionalized version of himself. Later, he also co-hosted Top Gear and starred in the NBC sitcom Man With a Plan, which got canceled in 2020. As seen on the Friends Reunion special, LeBlanc, now 54, is still the charming, fun-loving guy fans always knew him to be.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar