Friends: Who are Monica Geller's boyfriends?

The venerated 90s sitcom Friends revolved around the lives of six friends who became generational icons and the example of friendship around the globe. Apart from their company, their dating and work lives were also what made the show relatable and popular amongst viewers.

Each of the six characters on Friends had their own colorful dating history. However, Monica's boyfriends throughout the show were some of the most interesting and diverse set of men. It's time to do a headcount!

All of Monica's boyfriends on 'Friends'

Here's a look at all the men Monica Geller dated on Friends.

1) Chandler

Monica and Chandler's was undoubtedly the best relationship on Friends as their arc went from friendship to marriage, keeping viewers rooting for them. Who doesn't want a best friend and life partner in one person? The two of them had that rare gem of a relationship.

2) Richard

Richard was Monica's first true love on the show, and despite their age difference, the two shared amazing chemistry. Friends normalized all kinds of romantic relationships. Richard and Monica's relationship is just one example of how great the show has been in demonstrating different types of relationships.

Richard and Monica's breakup was a pretty messy affair, but it was probably for the best, or we wouldn't have our favorite on-screen couple.

3) Pete Becker

The multi-millionaire whisked Monica off to Italy on their first date and left no stone unturned to win her over, including buying a restaurant for her. Monica realized she was attracted to Pete. However, when he chose UFC over his well-being, she knew better than to be with him.

4) Alan

Still from Friends (Image via Youtube)

Everyone loved Alan, except Monica. She wasn't attracted to him but continued to date him to appease her friends. However, when she finally decided to dump him, he surprised her by admitting how much he disliked her friends.

5) Fun Bobby

Still from Friends (Image via Youtube)

When Fun Bobby showed up to Monica's New Year's Eve party, he did not live up to his name. He had a drinking problem during his second appearance, and Monica successfully helped him quit. However, Fun Bobby was no longer fun without alcohol, to her dismay. He later broke up with Monica and accused her of calling him an alcoholic.

6) Ethan

When Monica met Ethan, both of them lied about their age. However, Ethan's lie could potentially make her a felon because he was still in high school! Ethan was Monica's biggest dating mistake, and their relationship drew some of the most hilarious quips from the rest of the friends.

7) Julio

Monica and Julio in Friends (Image via Buzzfeed)

Monica dated a busboy from work named Julio, who also happened to write poets. His poem for Monica called "The Empty Vase" turned out to be less romantic and more an attack against not just her but American women in general. Monica ended up dumping him and embarrassing him with a surprise barbershop quartet performance at work.

8) Timothy Burke

Still from Friends (Image via MEWS)

Monica ran into Timothy, Richard's son, during her eye appointment, and they ended up sharing a kiss. However, they mutually decided to end the relationship because Timothy reminded Monica of Richard and reminded him of a younger version of his mother.

9) Bob

Still from Friends (Image via Youtube)

Joey regretted breaking up with Angela and formulated a ruse to win her back. He arranged a double date with Angela and her new boyfriend Bob, Monica pretending to be Joey's girlfriend. He lied to Monica about his intentions and told her he was setting her up with Bob, Angela's brother. One of Friends' selling points lay in the various bizarre event combinations between the six friends, and the double date was just one of them. Ultimately, Joey and Monica each got the partner they wanted and Monica began dating Bob.

10) The Coma Guy

Still from Friends (Image via IMDb)

The coma guy was less of a romantic interest and more a source of competition between Monica and Rachel. Both of them frequented the hospital to take care of him while fantasizing about him being the perfect boyfriend once he woke up. Alas, neither of them bagged John Doe.

11) Paul, the wine guy

Still from Friends (Image via Youtube)

A total sleazebag, Paul lied to Monica about being impotent just to get her to sleep with him out of pity. When she learned that he used the same line of plenty of other women to sleep with them, she broke up with him and stomped on his watch.

12) Jean-Claude Van Damme

Actors who played Monica, Jean-Claude, and Rachel on Friends (Image via Screen Rant)

Once again, this was less of a love interest and more of a competition between Monica and Rachel. Both of them were attracted to the movie star Jean-Claude, but he only had eyes for Rachel. This led Monica into a jealous frenzy, and the two girls had a catfight. In the end, Rachel set Monica up with Jean-Claude, but not without lying about her secretly desiring a threesome with him and Drew Barrymore.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar