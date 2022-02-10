Who is Johnny McDaid? All about Courteney Cox's boyfriend as the couple show up at Brit Awards 2022

Long-time couple Johnny McDaid and Courtney Cox appeared together at this year's BRIT Awards, looking stunning while dressed in coordinating black outfits.

Courtney Cox took a break from promoting her latest film, Scream, in London, to join her long-time singer boyfriend Johnny McDaid for the awards ceremony held at London's O2 Arena. Cox donned a black silk top with a long velvet skirt. She completed the look with chandelier earrings and a matching handbag, while McDaid, 45, also sported a monochromatic look for the night.

Who is Johnny McDaid? All about Courtney Cox's current boyfriend

John McDaid is a singer, songwriter, musician, and record producer from Northern Ireland. He is a member of bands Snow Patrol and Vega4, and has also collaborated with other artists, including Ed Sheeran, P!nk, and Robbie Williams.

Johnny McDaid was the singer and songwriter of the band Vega4 before he went on to play guitar and piano and sing backing vocals in the alternative rock band Snow Patrol. He has developed his unique writing style and has worked with artists in various genres, scoring several hits.

His songs have been featured on many television shows, including One Tree Hill, The Hills, Pushing Daisies, and Defying Gravity. Films like Into the Blue, The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants, and Sex Drive have also featured McDaid's songs.

The relationship of the celebrity couple explored

After her divorce from David Arquette in 2013, Courtney Cox started dating Johnny McDaid. The couple met through a mutual friend, celebrity singer Ed Sheeran. According to him:

“I think I did the ‘Courtney meet Johnny, Johnny meet Courtney’ thing. Sacha Baron Cohen did the matchmaking. It’s just two people who fell in love and I hope they’re really happy.”

Courtney Cox and Johnny McDaid were previously engaged, but the couple broke it off. They announced their engagement in June 2014, but did not get married. According to Cox:

“He’s not my fiance. We were engaged to be married, but now we’re just together. We broke off our engagement, and he moved to England, then we got back together, and it’s actually better than it was before.”

While talking about her boyfriend, the Friends star has said that McDaid is:

"...a great listener. And I've never met someone more patient. He's a great advice-giver. I love his heart, his intentions. His morals. He's extremely talented and obviously musical, but he's a poet and a writer. He's just so smart, and I find that really se*y. And then he is gorgeous."

When asked about the duo's plans to get married, Cox replied:

"I don't know. I'm definitely not opposed to it. I just don't think about it."

Also Read Article Continues below

Though there is no news of an engagement yet, the couple seem very much in love and are going strong with their 9-year-old relationship.

SK Pop is now on Twitter! Follow us and stay updated with all the latest happenings.

Edited by R. Elahi