Friends: A look into Courtney Cox’s heartbreaking miscarriages

The 90s hit sitcom Friends doesn't get nearly enough credit for its progressive portrayal of pregnancies and parenthood. One of the realistically portrayed narratives was that of Chandler and Monica's inability to conceive.

After trying for two seasons, they discovered that Chandler's sperm had poor motility, and Monica's womb was inhospitable. Ultimately, they chose to become parents through surrogacy.

Unfortunately, Monica's inability to have a child in Friends hit a little too close home for Courteney Cox, who played Monica. Off-screen, the actress had her heartbreaking battle with miscarriages.

Courteney Cox struggled with miscarriages while on Friends

Courteney Cox married David Arquette in 1999. For a long time, the couple struggled to have a child. Cox had seven miscarriages as a result of a genetic mutation that led to her antibodies attacking the developing fetus within her body. She was later diagnosed with an MTHFR gene mutation that raises the risk of miscarriage-causing blood clots.

During an interview with NBC in 2004, the Friends actor revealed:

"I remember one time I just had a miscarriage and Rachel (played by Jennifer Aniston) was giving birth. It was like that same time. Oh my God, it was terrible having to be funny."

At the peak of her Friends fame, Courteney struggled in secret. She came to work every day and made the audience laugh while ignoring her own pain and heartbreak.

Finally, after two rounds of IVF, the actor became pregnant with her now 17-year-old daughter Coco. She gave birth to Coco in 2004; the same year Friends wrapped up.

Speaking about why she chose to openly talk about her experiences, the Friends alum said:

"I had a lot of miscarriages and I don't think that's something people shouldn't talk about because it's … unfortunate, but it happens. I just think it's important to get things out there so people can realise they're not alone."

The mother and daughter share a strong and adorable bond that fans get to witness through Courteney's Instagram page. Cox's on-and-off screen best friend Jennifer Aniston is Coco's godmother.

