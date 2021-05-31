WATCH: Courteney Cox and Ed Sheeran re-create Monica and Ross' "Routine" from Friends and fans can't get enough of it

After the highly anticipated Friends reunion that premiered on HBO Max on May 27th, Courteney Cox shared a hilarious video of herself and singer Ed Sheeran recreating "The Routine" from Friends.

"Friends: The Reunion" featured the original cast of the hit '90s sitcom which included Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry, Lisa Kudrow, and Matt LeBlanc. The special had an airtime of 1.5 hours, which many thought wasn't enough.

"The Routine" from Friends

In Season 6, Episode 10 of the hit series "Friends", titled "The One With The Routine", the gang come together for a Thanksgiving celebration, as they do every season. However, this year was different as the audience was treated to a special dance number from two members of the cast.

In the show, Ross Geller, played by David Schwimmer, gets invited to the world famous taping of "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve", along with his sister Monica, played by Courteney Cox and Joey, played by Matt LeBlanc

As the cameras begin to roll, Ross and Monica have their eyes set on the platform, which is reserved for "selected" people. In order to be chosen, the sibling duo do "The Routine", a dance they did in the 8th grade.

The song played in the dance is "Trouble with Boys" by Loreta.

Fans delighted by Courteney Cox and Ed Sheeran's re-creation

Although many fans were curious as to why Courteney Cox didn't do the re-creation with David Schwimmer, who played Ross Geller in the show, they were delighted to see Ed Sheeran, the Grammy award winning singer, take on the role for the dance routine.

In fact, some fans even said Ed Sheeran performed the dance better than Courteney Cox, attributing this to the amount of time that had gone by since she performed it on the show.

😍😍😍 THE routine of all routines!! 😆🙌 — Suspiro (@Alejandra_Tica) May 30, 2021

So cute! — Ellie Van Horne (@Ellievanhorne2) May 30, 2021

You topped the Internet today — Henry Phan (@henrytienphan) May 30, 2021

Magnificent! Now who’s house has the astonishing view? 😳 gorgeous. — Joan Harris Halloway (@HallowayJoan) May 30, 2021

rolf that was great! 🤣 — Yellow Eyed Sam (@Yellow_Eyed_Sam) May 30, 2021

Now I have to stream this! pic.twitter.com/LtLWdCMXRF — MaryAnne McCullough (@MaryAnneMcPhD) May 30, 2021

👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻❤️❤️❤️ still holds up you can’t help but enjoy it 🤣 — Linda Scheer (@lls6300) May 31, 2021

Ed does the dance better than Courtney - but it’s been awhile — Pastel 🇨🇦 (@pastelpastel) May 31, 2021

Fans of both "Friends" and Ed Sheeran seemed to love watching them do "The Routine". Considering how short "Friends: The Reunion" was, fans felt that the dance re-creation added a little more humor to the show.

