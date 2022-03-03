'Shining Vale' Season 1 cast: Courteney Cox, Greg Kinnear, and others star in Starz horror-comedy series

Shining Vale is ready for a March premiere, and it has many horror-comedy fans excited over a very exciting premise. This is the latest production from Starz, which will start airing on March 6, 2021. This show is created by Jeff Astrof and Sharon Horgan.

Additionally, there are some big names like Jeff Astrof, Dana Honor, Sharon Horgan, Aaron Kaplan, and Clelia Mountford in the executive production department. It also has a star-studded cast, including the likes of Courteney Cox.

The show deals with a dysfunctional family who moves into a sketchy house to try and fix an important family issue of a raunchy novelist. Read on for the full cast list of the exciting drama.

'Shining Vale' Season 1 cast

Courteney Cox as Patricia "Pat" Phelps

The legendary TV actress Courteney Cox plays the role of Patricia, a former wild child who became famous for writing a raunchy feminist novel. She is the lead character in the show, and her brilliant acting is already visible in the trailer.

Courteney Cox is one of the most well-known faces on TV, owing to her long stint as Monica Geller, one of the lead characters in popular comedy Friends. Apart from that, she has starred in the entire Scream franchise (the latest one released in 2022) and Cougar Town (2009-2015). She has also done an array of other films and TV shows.

Greg Kinnear as Terry Phelps

Academy Award-nominated actor Greg Kinnear stars as Pat's husband Greg Kinnear in the upcoming Starz series. Little is known about his character apart from what is seen in the trailer. Greg appears to be an odd character in a very spooky house.

Greg Kinnear is known for many films like As Good as it Gets, Sabrina, Little Miss Sunshine, Heaven is for Real, Stuck on You, and Stuck in Love. After a successful stint in Hollywood, Greg Kinnear will return to the small screen on March 6 with Shining Vale.

Other cast members

Shining Vale has a very impressive cast which hints at a very funny and well-thought-out TV show. Other cast members of Shining Vale include Mira Sorvino as Rosemary, Merrin Dungey as Kam, Gus Birney, and Dylan Gage as Pat's children.

The show will premiere on Starz on March 6, 2022. Stay tuned for more updates on your favorite shows.

