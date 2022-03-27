When will Shining Vale episode 5 air on Starz? Release date, plot, and more explored

Shining Vale is an interesting horror-comedy series that made its arrival on Starz on March 6, 2022. Clelia Mountford has served as the producer of the series along with Sharon Horgan, who has also served as the creator of the series along with Jeff Astrof.

The ensemble cast list for this horror dramedy includes Courteney Cox, Dylan Gage, Greg Kinnear, Alysia Reiner, Mira Sorvino, Merrin Dungey, and Gus Birney. Several other well-known actors have been featured on the series as well.

The series revolves around a writer and mother, Pat, who move into a haunted house with her whole family. Later on, the series chronicles all the problems and troubles associated with the ghost, Rosemary.

Shining Vale episode 5 is soon to be released on Starz

Since the release of the series, it has been getting a lot of positive responses. It is safe to say that viewers are quite excited to see what happens next in the 5th episode of the series.

What is the release date for the 5th episode of the horror dramedy?

Episode 5 of this crime and horror dramedy made its debut on March 27, 2022. Viewers can watch Shining Vale Episode 5 at 4.30 pm (Sunday), according to Pacific Time.

This season of this horror dramedy will reportedly have 12 episodes in total. Each episode will have a running time of 25 to 30 minutes. There has also been quite a lot of hype regarding the renewal of the series for Season 2.

What to expect from Episode 5?

Episode 5 of this horror dramedy series, Shining Vale, is titled "The Squirrel Knew". In this much-anticipated upcoming episode, viewers will witness Pat discovering that Terry has certainly been hiding a distressing secret from her as she tries to get rid of Rosemary for a long time.

Gaynor will also be recognizing the truth about Pat, which might effectively change her perception of her mother. Thus, it is quite evident that, there will be a lot of changes in the relationship and life of Gaynor and Pat.

Where can viewers watch the horror comedy?

If viewers want to enjoy watching the horror comedy series for free, then they might be disappointed as all the previously dropped 4 episodes of this series are only available for streaming on STARZ at present.

However, viewers can also watch it on the popular streaming platform Hulu TV with an adequate subscription or free trial.

Don't forget to watch Shining Vale episode 5, now streaming on Starz.

Edited by Gunjan