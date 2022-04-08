What time will Shining Vale Episode 7 air? Release date, plot, and more about the Starz series

The latest Starz series, Shining Vale, is ready to air a new episode on April 10, 2022, and things are about to get more intense than ever. The Courteney Cox series has had a satisfying run with the odd premise in the first six episodes and is now ready to take things to the next level.

Titled Chapter Seven: Impertinent Questions, the upcoming episode of the horror drama will deal with Patricia Pat Phelps', played by Courteney Cox, agreement with the devil and its dreadful consequences. The show will completely transform from this point on.

Read on for more details about the upcoming Shining Vale season 1, episode 7.

Shining Vale Season 1, Episode 7 promo: Never a great idea to strike a deal with the devil

The promo for the upcoming episode of the show hints at some dangerous things happening. The final moments of the promo sees a scared Patricia almost having a breakdown. The atmosphere itself is eerie, aided by the rather offbeat guests who make their way to the Phelps household.

Pat has been struggling with her book for a long time. After another certain failure, she succumbed to the greed and summoned the demon, Rosemary. It was not only her greed but also the need of the family. She had her back to the wall, but she did something that could make her situation way worse than it initially was.

Over the years, this has been a much-debated and depicted thing in popular culture. Summoning and making a deal with a demon always ends up having terrible consequences. It is too late for Pat and her family to escape this, so the only thing remaining is to see how it unfolds.

The official synopsis for the episode, as released by Starz, reads:

"Pat's pact with Rosemary breathes new life into her career and her marriage; a new house tea gets out of hand, and Pat realizes the deal isn't what she expected."

Of course, there will be an upside to the deal. Pat will find success in her personal and professional life, but it will not be the kind that lasts long. Clearly, the upcoming episode will be very intense.

When will the upcoming episode of Shining Vale air?

The upcoming episode of the horror drama will air on April 10, 2022, on the Starz channel. Episodes air at 10.15 pm ET on Sundays. The episode will also be released on the official streaming platform of Starz.

