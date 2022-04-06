Peaky Blinders movie: Director explains plot and dishes on returning characters after dramatic Season 6 finale

Peaky Blinders, the Bafta-winning and much-loved period gangster epic, came to an end in its TV series form on Sunday night in the United Kingdom. The last season of the series debuts in the U.S. and elsewhere via Netflix on June 10, 2022.

The ending, which has received universal acclaim, also teases the much-anticipated sequel, which director Steven Knight claims will take place during World War II.

Steven Knight stated in April 2022 that, despite ambitions for seven seasons, the TV program would end after six seasons and be followed by a feature film. That is the current plan, which we will go over in greater detail here.

Plot for the Peaky Blinders feature film and returning characters from Season 6

The film's production is set to begin in early 2023, which means fans won't be able to see it until 2024 at the earliest. Tommy and Arthur will be in the film, which is rumored to be set around WWII, according to Knight, who spoke to Deadline after the season six finale.

Season six took place around 1935-6, with each fresh visit to the Shelby family jumping for a few years, then WWII broke out in 1939, therefore the timeline makes sense.

The presence of high-ranking Peaky Blinder Isaiah Jesus, the son of street preacher Jeremiah, is likely to offer storylines for the film, as is the entrance of Conrad Khan as Duke Shelby and his new rivalry with Finn Shelby. Ada's blossoming political career as Tommy proposed she run for his seat when he was on the verge of death could potentially be featured.

Stephen Graham's new character Hayden Stagg, who was introduced with a lot of excitement in season six but has only appeared in two episodes thus far, could also appear. Without Tom Hardy's supposedly unkillable Alfie Solomon, Peaky Blinders wouldn't be Peaky Blinders, so he too is bound to return.

Diana Mitford and Oswald Mosley, two of the primary protagonists in series six, announced their engagement in front of Adolf Hitler in Berlin.

The two were seen joyously gloating about their wedding plans in some of the series' final moments, offering lead character Tommy Shelby an invitation to their future nuptials. Was their life, however, as beautiful as they had imagined? Only the upcoming movie can tell.

Another minor point we're hoping the film clarifies is the cryptic message exchanged between Tommy and Duke during the banquet in the finale. Tommy muttered something in Duke's ear after raising his toast to the family and choking up, imploring Charles to look after Lizzie and that he wanted him to be "the best."

Whatever it is, it'll undoubtedly be in the Peaky Blinders movie. Is this a directive? A request to keep Charles and Lizzie safe? Is there a commercial strategy for the Shelby Company's "dark" side? More information about the bodies' final resting places? Another "tachipen" piece? We'll have to wait and look for the answers ourselves.

Peaky Blinders' sixth and final season will premiere on Netflix on June 10, 2022, at 12.00 am PT.

Edited by Sabika