When will Peaky Blinders Season 6 drop on Netflix? Release date and air time revealed

Peaky Blinders has been a cultural phenomenon since it was initially broadcast on BBC Two in 2013, thanks to its star Cillian Murphy, who plays gang leader Thomas Shelby.

Peaky Blinders, with its gloomy investigation of British crime and politics, and the frequent marriage of the two between the two World Wars, is now concluding, and it feels like the end of an era.

The show's last season was broadcast on February 27, 2022, on BBC One in the United Kingdom. It is also available on the BBC's iPlayer. Let's take a look at when the last chapter of the Shelby family arrives on Netflix for the rest of the world.

When will Peaky Blinders Season 6 stream on Netflix?

By the Order of the Peaky Blinders, the sixth and final season of the award-winning criminal drama will premiere on Netflix on June 10, 2022, at 12 am PT. While fans are glad Netflix has finally announced the next batch's release date, it's not exactly what fans were hoping for.

While some fans may be overjoyed to have a release date, this is an unusual change from the prior release dates of the show. To avoid spoilers on the internet, this delay will most likely push viewers in the United States to watch the show in other ways, since its debut on the BBC on February 27, 2022.

For the previous two seasons, fans only had to wait a few weeks, or even a day in the case of Season 4, for Netflix to pick up the show. A two-plus-month timeframe like this isn't going to help anyone.

What to expect from Season 6

In the Season 6 trailer, the cruel and smart Thomas "Tommy" Shelby and his gang of faithful followers were featured, in their arc, to redeem the fallen patriarch. Tommy was in a bad spot at the close of the previous season where he was on the verge of committing suicide after losing the love of his life, Grace.

This period drama's final season was always going to be remarkable as it grew more up-close and personal. The move will carry on Tommy's corporate expansion goals, as well as his newly founded Labor Party.

However, one big departure will be felt as the sixth season begins: Helen McCrory, who played Peaky Blinders matriarch Polly Shelby, died in 2021 after a battle with cancer. Murphy discussed her death in a recent Esquire interview, saying:

“The difficult thing to comprehend is that, if it wasn’t for Covid, there would be a whole other version of this show with Helen in it.”

Edited by R. Elahi