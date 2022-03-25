Archive 81 Season 1 ending explained as fans worry about Dan's fate after Netflix cancels series (Spoilers)

According to Deadline, Netflix has decided not to renew Archive 81 for a second season. The announcement comes two months after the horror drama starring Mamoudou Athie and Dina Shihabi premiered on January 14.

Archive 81 broke into Nielsen and Netflix's weekly Top 10 original ratings, briefly rising to No. 1 on Netflix in the United States before being dethroned by the return of Ozark.

The number of views the show received may not have met the threshold Netflix set for the series based on its budget, as the streaming service is laser-focused on assessing viewing vs cost in its renewal decisions.

Let's take a look at how the first season ended and what fans had to say about Netflix's decision.

Note: This article contains major spoilers and reflects the opinion of the writer.

Archive 81 Season 1 ending explained

Archive 81 chronicles a succession of sad occurrences that occur on the same site in New York City, first affecting a mansion and then an apartment complex. Dan Turner and Melody Pendras, two humans separated over time, hunt for the truth and uncover the source of the tragedies: a powerful demonic entity known as Kaelego.

With an eight-episode first season, the show covers a lot of material and comes to an open-ended conclusion swiftly as things come to a head in the finale, which is separated from the rest of the series by the penultimate chapter, which delves into the origins of Kaelego's cult in the 1920s. Let's take a look at the last few minutes of the series.

The Final Ritual

Melody returns to the Visser with a better grasp of the ritual, despite Steve Turner's best attempts. She intervenes after figuring out that Samuel Spare is planning to sacrifice Jess, who goes on to become a nun and keeps her own Visser tapes, which helps tie everything together.

With Melody and Dan's odd bond (presumably forged by otherworldly mold), Dan believes he can save Melody and is planning to perform the ritual himself. Dan's determination holds firm despite Mark's (Matt McGorry) protestations, and the two pledge to perform the ceremony together.

Familial secrets

Before Dan and Mark can undertake the ceremony, they are confronted by Bobbi, the strange groundskeeper whom Dan has previously encountered. She identifies herself as Baldung, the witch linked to the Vos Society and Kaelego legend.

But what's the most significant component of the reveal? She turns out to be Melody's mother.

She says that the ceremonies never work because they require a Baldung to perform them, and without one, they simply result in mass death and destruction. She begins the ceremony, and the light that serves as a portal between the realms engulfs Dan, just as it did Iris, Melody, and Samuel before him.

Traveling through Time

Dan enters Kaelego's Other World and has difficulty finding Melody at first due to Kaelego's vision of his family luring him in. But he fights back and finds Melody. They uncover light doors that go out of vision, but Samuel intercepts Dan and separates the two between existences before they can depart together. Melody arrives in the ritual room with Mark and Bobbi, but she is alone.

Dan awakens in a hospital bed, possibly injured. There is a reflection of the Twin Towers in the glass, hinting at the concept of Dan not being where he should be, most likely stuck in 1994. Samuel's fate is unknown and chances are that he's still on the other side.

Fans worry about Dan’s fate after Archive 81 not being renewed for Season 2 by Netflix

With the first season of Archive 81 ending at a crucial point, fans on Twitter have voiced their opinion unanimously about how they detest Netflix's decision not to renew the series for a second season.

The possibility that Dan is supposedly stuck in the past leaves an array of unanswered questions about the future of the character. This has resulted in unrest and severe dissatisfaction amongst most of the loyal fans of the show on the internet.

The first season of Archive 81 is now available on Netflix, but fans will have to rely on the original podcast to learn more about Dan and Melody's story.

