Hugh Grant as Doctor Who casting rumors leave internet divided

According to various reports, Hugh Grant is speculated to be the next version of The Doctor for the BBC's Doctor Who.
This also comes off as just one stage in a larger Marvel-style 'Whoniverse' plan to resurrect the program after current actress Jodie Whittaker and showrunner Chris Chibnall leave later this year.
Russell T. Davies, who resurrected the series in 2005 and guided it through the eras of Christopher Eccleston and David Tennant, will return as showrunner in 2023, just in time for the 60th anniversary.
He collaborated with Grant on the critically acclaimed "A Very English Scandal" mini-series and offered Grant the role of The Doctor when he resurrected the series in 2005. He told the i in 2018:
“I literally offered him Doctor Who in 2004. I told him that and he was like, ‘Really?!’ He knew nothing about that. I love him. I think he’s one of Britain’s finest actors.”
British outlet The Mirror has reported that "conversations are ongoing" over Grant's involvement.
Why is the internet divided on Hugh Grant's casting as Doctor Who?
While nothing has been confirmed, fans of Doctor Who have taken to the internet to express their mixed reactions to the casting. Many fans weren't convinced and couldn't believe the notion and expressed their predicament with Grant as Doctor Who.
Many fans on Twitter pointed out that the casting came off as something completely different than what they were expecting for the 60th anniversary of the show. The fact that Doctor Who is to be turned into a Marvel-esque production is beyond the comprehension of loyal fans.
The transition from the female Doctor Who played brilliantly by Jodie Whittaker over the years to a male one hasn't been met with much appreciation.
Even so, fans have voiced that they want someone who would be able to bring something new to the character rather than see Hugh Grant, who has already played the Time Lord in the classic Comic Relief sketch: The Curse of Fatal Death.
Fans have suggested actors like Mathew Baynton take up the role as they come off as much less predictable than Hugh Grant.
On the bright side, many loyal Doctor Who fans have welcomed the idea of Hugh Grant as the next Time Lord with open arms.
Not only have they congratulated the actor on the seemingly possible cast, but it seems entirely fathomable to see him take up the role. Some fans have also referred to finally returning to the series with a fresh feeling after sixty years.
But for the time being, it's probably best to consider these claims as rumors, at least until more specific information becomes available.