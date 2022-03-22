Hugh Grant as Doctor Who casting rumors leave internet divided

According to various reports, Hugh Grant is speculated to be the next version of The Doctor for the BBC's Doctor Who.

This also comes off as just one stage in a larger Marvel-style 'Whoniverse' plan to resurrect the program after current actress Jodie Whittaker and showrunner Chris Chibnall leave later this year.

Russell T. Davies, who resurrected the series in 2005 and guided it through the eras of Christopher Eccleston and David Tennant, will return as showrunner in 2023, just in time for the 60th anniversary.

He collaborated with Grant on the critically acclaimed "A Very English Scandal" mini-series and offered Grant the role of The Doctor when he resurrected the series in 2005. He told the i in 2018:

“I literally offered him Doctor Who in 2004. I told him that and he was like, ‘Really?!’ He knew nothing about that. I love him. I think he’s one of Britain’s finest actors.”

British outlet The Mirror has reported that "conversations are ongoing" over Grant's involvement.

Why is the internet divided on Hugh Grant's casting as Doctor Who?

While nothing has been confirmed, fans of Doctor Who have taken to the internet to express their mixed reactions to the casting. Many fans weren't convinced and couldn't believe the notion and expressed their predicament with Grant as Doctor Who.

Many fans on Twitter pointed out that the casting came off as something completely different than what they were expecting for the 60th anniversary of the show. The fact that Doctor Who is to be turned into a Marvel-esque production is beyond the comprehension of loyal fans.

mack @mackjangles Apparently the BBC are talking about making Hugh Grant the new Doctor Who, & giving the show a 'marvel-style' makeover.



Two things:



1. Hugh .. Grant? Really?

2. Doctor Who as a Marvel-inspired show? Wth?



I mean, just write it better .. that'd help. Apparently the BBC are talking about making Hugh Grant the new Doctor Who, & giving the show a 'marvel-style' makeover.Two things:1. Hugh .. Grant? Really?2. Doctor Who as a Marvel-inspired show? Wth?I mean, just write it better .. that'd help. https://t.co/aRvHEln5uG

boo ⚖️ @doctor_moth I am terrified of the suggestion that Hugh Grant might be leading a Marvel-like Doctor Who reboot. That sounds like the opposite of what I'm hoping for oh my god I am terrified of the suggestion that Hugh Grant might be leading a Marvel-like Doctor Who reboot. That sounds like the opposite of what I'm hoping for oh my god

The transition from the female Doctor Who played brilliantly by Jodie Whittaker over the years to a male one hasn't been met with much appreciation.

Snake daemon @dnnorth666



Curse of fatal death



If he was willing to do this he obviously has a love for the show and might convince people to watch again



I understand the decision but I have an idea of someone who would be better but won't happen @BBCWilliamWho Hugh grant has already been the doctorCurse of fatal deathIf he was willing to do this he obviously has a love for the show and might convince people to watch againI understand the decision but I have an idea of someone who would be better but won't happen @BBCWilliamWho Hugh grant has already been the doctorCurse of fatal deathIf he was willing to do this he obviously has a love for the show and might convince people to watch againI understand the decision but I have an idea of someone who would be better but won't happen https://t.co/sk8xcaTohG

Even so, fans have voiced that they want someone who would be able to bring something new to the character rather than see Hugh Grant, who has already played the Time Lord in the classic Comic Relief sketch: The Curse of Fatal Death.

Fans have suggested actors like Mathew Baynton take up the role as they come off as much less predictable than Hugh Grant.

WilliamWho @BBCWilliamWho If RTD does want a male Doctor, I'd much rather he goes with someone like Mathew Baynton.



I'm sorry but I just don't think Hugh Grant is a good fit for the next Doctor. I'd prefer someone who's a bit less predictable. I've always thought Mathew would make a fantastic Doctor. If RTD does want a male Doctor, I'd much rather he goes with someone like Mathew Baynton.I'm sorry but I just don't think Hugh Grant is a good fit for the next Doctor. I'd prefer someone who's a bit less predictable. I've always thought Mathew would make a fantastic Doctor. https://t.co/Jk8PTOhZdp

On the bright side, many loyal Doctor Who fans have welcomed the idea of Hugh Grant as the next Time Lord with open arms.

Tina Kover @tinakover If Hugh Grant is the next Doctor Who I might just feel there's some hope left for the world. If Hugh Grant is the next Doctor Who I might just feel there's some hope left for the world.

The Doctor Who Show @theDWshow @DoctorWho_Today I'd be delighted if it was true - and we've spoken about Hugh Grant in relation to the role for years on the podcast - but I think it's some misdirection while the actual Doctor is readied. I'd love to be proven wrong. @DoctorWho_Today I'd be delighted if it was true - and we've spoken about Hugh Grant in relation to the role for years on the podcast - but I think it's some misdirection while the actual Doctor is readied. I'd love to be proven wrong.

RZM Astonash @Aston177ash Hugh Grant as doctor who I could actually see work and would watch the show Hugh Grant as doctor who I could actually see work and would watch the show 👀

Ben 🎬 @ReelEnthusiast I don’t think the BBC getting Hugh Grant for Doctor Who is unfathomable. His Dark Materials had James McAvoy, Ruth Wilson and Lin Manuel-Miranda. If Russell and Bad Wolf intend on making Doctor Who a HUGE deal once again, casting a big name is a good place to start. I don’t think the BBC getting Hugh Grant for Doctor Who is unfathomable. His Dark Materials had James McAvoy, Ruth Wilson and Lin Manuel-Miranda. If Russell and Bad Wolf intend on making Doctor Who a HUGE deal once again, casting a big name is a good place to start.

Olisnew @Olisnew1



#DoctorWho I don't see an issue with Hugh Grant being the 14th Doctor. I think it will be a great way to celebrate 60 years. I don't see an issue with Hugh Grant being the 14th Doctor. I think it will be a great way to celebrate 60 years.#DoctorWho

Not only have they congratulated the actor on the seemingly possible cast, but it seems entirely fathomable to see him take up the role. Some fans have also referred to finally returning to the series with a fresh feeling after sixty years.

Adele K Thomas 🦄✨💉💉💉 @AdeleKThomas If Hugh Grant does take the role of Doctor Who, there is a high chance I'll actually watch the show properly for the first time since the 80's. If Hugh Grant does take the role of Doctor Who, there is a high chance I'll actually watch the show properly for the first time since the 80's. https://t.co/8OQiRWPnbw

But for the time being, it's probably best to consider these claims as rumors, at least until more specific information becomes available.

Edited by R. Elahi