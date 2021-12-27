Death to 2021 ending explained: Lessons from 2021 

Death to 2021 is the perfect way to end another devastating year. The mockumentary, created by Charlie broker, is really the ideal comic and satirical farewell to the year that has gone by.

Death to 2021, with its documentary format, includes archival footage of all things that caught our attention in 2021, interluded with interviews with fictional characters played by some very talented actors. The wide range of characters includes tech giants, opinionated TV anchors, problematic academicians, and even ordinary citizens. The roles are played by the likes of Hugh Grant, Lucy Liu, Cristin Milioti, Diane Morgan, and many others.

The premise of Death to 2021

Netflix UK & Ireland @NetflixUK DEATH TO 2021 stars Hugh Grant, Joe Keery, Lucy Liu, Tracey Ullman, Samson Kayo, William Jackson Harper, Stockard Channing, Cristin Milioti, Diane Morgan, Nick Mohammed, and more. On Netflix 27 December! DEATH TO 2021 stars Hugh Grant, Joe Keery, Lucy Liu, Tracey Ullman, Samson Kayo, William Jackson Harper, Stockard Channing, Cristin Milioti, Diane Morgan, Nick Mohammed, and more. On Netflix 27 December! https://t.co/CTZ2eegAVM

2021 has been a rollercoaster of a year that saw almost everything. From forest fires to Biblical floods, not to mention the political turmoil this year has seen in the midst of a raging pandemic, 2021 surely deserves a recap and a proper farewell. Death to 2021 is an attempt at that. It is a comic reflection of 2021 told through fictitious characters played by various actors.

Death to 2021 recounts all the absurd episodes that occurred in the year 2021. It addresses a number of issues, from covid variants and their vaccines to racism in the royal family. It has also explored the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan that happened this year, gender pronouns, cancel culture and even online dating through mock interviews with the characters and archival footage.

What does the ending have in store?

The documentary ends with a critical question which is addressed to both the viewers and the pretend interviewees,

"What did you learn from 2021?"

What follows is a hilarious line of responses that will make the audience double up with laughter. Oddly narcissistic at first sight, the answers hide a lot of satire that, to some extent, mocks the audience too.

The responses range from something as trivial as a journalist reflecting that she learned that people learned nothing from 2020 to something really jarring like a regular American citizen saying that she knew not to bomb a mask factory with the ankle tag on. These wide ranges of responses at the same time make the audience laugh as well as reflect on their own lessons from 2021.

Also Read Article Continues below

With its satire and humor, Death to 2021 seems to be a very appropriate farewell to the year gone by. Tune into Netflix to bid adieu to another devastating year and make a new beginning with 2022.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar