Who are Jemima Khan's exes? Writer's past life explored as she quits former boyfriend Peter Morgan's 'The Crown'

Jemima Khan (aka Jemima Goldsmith) is a British screenwriter and former journalist known for co-producing FX's American Crime Story. She has also served as an executive producer for the six-part documentary The Clinton Affair.

In an exclusive interview with The Sunday Times, Jemima Khan spoke about her involvement in The Crown. She revealed that her former partner, the series' showrunner Peter Morgan, approached her in 2019 to help write the fifth season of the series.

Jemima, who was reportedly romantically involved with Morgan from January to February, said she stopped her work on the show over the portrayal of Princess Diana. The former journalist was good friends with the Princess of Wales till Diana's death in 1997.

She told the Sunday Times,

"In 2019, Peter Morgan asked me to co-write on the fifth series of The Crown, particularly those episodes which concerned Princess Diana's last years before she died…"

The screenwriter and producer added,

"(I eventually) realized that particular storyline would not necessarily be told as respectfully or compassionately as I had hoped."

Possible reasons for Peter Morgan and Jemima Khan's split:

Jemima Khan reportedly worked with Peter Morgan from September 2020 till February 2021. While neither of them has confirmed the reason behind their split, it is speculated that their disagreement over The Crown's approach with Princess Diana's story.

After his split with Jemima (46), Morgans (57) reconciled with actress Gillian Anderson (52). Morgan and Anderson were together for four years until December of 2020. Gillian Anderson had also portrayed Margaret Thatcher in Season four of The Crown.

Here is the list of interesting former partners of Jemima Khan (née Goldsmith)

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan:

In 1995, the captain of the Pakistan cricket team, then 43-year-old Imran Khan, met then 21-year-old Jemima Goldsmith, daughter of British billionaire Sir James Goldsmith.

Imran Khan (the current PM of Pakistan) and Jemima Goldsmith got married on May 16, 1995. Jemima had converted to Islam a few months before her wedding with Khan. The former couple had been married for nine years and divorced in 2004. The former pair share sons, Sulaiman Isa (born in 1996) and Kasim (born 1999).

Hugh Grant:

Jemima Khan and Hugh Grant (Image via Reuters)

Following her split from Imran Khan, Jemima dated actor Hugh Grant from 2004 to 2007. They got engaged in October 2004 after eight months of dating, but separated in February 2007.

Guy Ritchie:

Guy Ritchie and Jemima Khan (Image via guyritchie/ Instagram, and khanjemima/Instagram)

In 2008, Jemima Khan and Aladdin director Guy Ritchie were linked together. The rumored couple allegedly dated for a month.

Russell Brand:

Russell Brand and Jemima Khan (Tom Meinelt / Splash News)

Jemima had been with British comic and actor Russell Brand, reportedly from September 2013 to September 2014.

Since her split from Peter Morgan, Jemima is publicly not known to be in a new relationship.

Edited by R. Elahi