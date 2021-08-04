Who is Beanie Feldstein? All about the actress set to star as Monica Lewinsky in Impeachment: American Crime Story

Beanie Feldstein is set to star as Monica Lewinsky in season 3 of “American Crime Story.” On August 3, FX shared the teaser poster for the upcoming season of the true events anthology series, created by Scott Alexander and Larry Karaszewski.

The first season in 2016 dealt with the OJ Simpson’s murder trial (1994 to 1995). Simpson was played by Cuba Gooding Jr (of “Jerry McGuire” fame), and his leading counsel, Robert Kardashian (Kim Kadarshian’s father), was portrayed by David Schwimmer (of “Friends” fame).

Meanwhile, Season 2 (2018) showcased Italian fashion tycoon Gianni Versace’s assassination in 1997. Versace was played by Edgar Ramírez (of “Jungle Cruise” fame).

The series has won 16 Primetime Emmys to date, including “Outstanding Limited Series” consecutively for its two seasons.

More details about American Crime Story Season 3:

American Crime Story’s third season will explore Bill Clinton’s scandalous affair with White House employee Monica Lewinsky during his presidency in 1988. The series is expected to have eight episodes and will drop on September 7 on FX Networks.

Season 3 is titled “Impeachment - American Crime Story,” and is also expected to be available on Netflix later. The upcoming season will also star Clive Owens (as former President, Bill Clinton), Sarah Paulson (as Linda Tripp), and Edie Falco (as Hillary Clinton).

Who is Beanie Feldstein? All about the actress set to star in "American Crime Story" Season 3 (Impeachment):

Elizabeth Greer “Beanie” Feldstein is a 28-year old American actress who is best known for her roles in Greta Gerwig’s “Lady Bird (2017)” and Olivia Wilde’s “Booksmart (2019).”

Beanie Feldstein is also the sister of “The Wolf of Wall Street (2013)” star Jonah Hill. The “Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising (2016)” actress is the youngest of three siblings, while Jonah is the middle child. Their eldest sibling, Jordan Feldstein (the late manager of the popular band, “Maroon 5”), shockingly passed away in 2017.

The star debuted with a one-time appearance in a TV series called “My Wife and Kids” in 2002. This was followed by several other TV movies and one-time appearances till 2016’s “Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising.”

Beanie Feldstein played Nora in the sequel, which starred his brother’s friend Seth Rogen alongside Chloe Grace Moretz and Zac Efron.

Beanie Feldstein was later seen in “Lady Bird (2017),” where she portrayed Julie Steffans. She was accompanied by co-stars like Saoirse Ronan and Timothée Chalamet.

Her most prominent role was when she co-starred with Kaitlyn Dever in Olivia Wilde’s directorial debut, “Booksmart (2019).” Feldstein played Molly in the movie, which earned her much praise.

While her brother, Jonah, was nominated for Golden Globes twice, Beanie Feldstein has had one nomination (for 2019’s “Booksmart”) at the Globes in her young career so far.

However, unlike Jonah Hill (37), the 28-year old actress is yet to win her first Oscar nomination.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul