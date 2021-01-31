Noah Beck looks eerily similar to young Sarah Paulson, and the internet can't unsee it

The internet has noticed that Noah Beck has an unlikely doppelgänger in young Sarah Paulson.

This came to attention when TikTok user @Graysondoesthings made a video, stating that someone told him that Noah Beck looks like Sarah Paulson. He immediately shot up in views and comments and many fans were blown away by the revelation.

THIS CAN’T BE REAL: People noticed TikToker Noah Beck looks like a young Sarah Paulson. pic.twitter.com/9EytlKn48H — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) January 30, 2021

Sarah Paulson, star of American Horror Story and American Crime Story, looked very different when she was young. Today, she looks nothing like Noah Beck but there is an eery similarity to Noah Beck and her younger self. Noah Beck's fans are convinced they look the same.

someone on tiktok pointed out that young sarah paulson looks like noah beck and i cant unsee it PLSS pic.twitter.com/U2ASUl0tQT — kyrs (@josepedropascal) January 5, 2021

the whole tiktok community deserves jail for this — kyrs (@josepedropascal) January 5, 2021

There are others who aren't as convinced. From the pictures that have been used, it is clear that there are some similarities between the two from a certain angle.

WHY DO I SEE ITTT — Izza Yahya (@yahya_izza) January 19, 2021

Literally what I was thinking.

How can someone who is older than Noah, look like him? pic.twitter.com/e32PEoEZbc — Rainy Day Reviews & Commentary ✊🏿✊🏾✊🏽✊🏼✊🏻 (@rainydayreviewz) January 30, 2021

It could be a similar-sized nose, as the two share the wider button-like tip. It could also be how the two have the same mannerisms when taking pictures. Fans took to Twitter to compile photos of the two side-by-side.

I’m going to say this again Noah beck looks like young Sarah Paulson pic.twitter.com/ny5j2OareJ — em 🪅 (@hohday) January 19, 2021

This may potentially start a trend on TikTok, where TikTok influencers are compared to big-name celebrities.

Noah Beck isn't the only one who looks like a celebrity

There have been many times where celebrities have had to deal with fans pointing out their look-alikes. Sometimes, stars will play along understandably. Mark Wahlberg and Matt Damond are two actors who don't mind being mistaken for the other.

Image via Mark Wahlberg & Matt Damond

Other times, movie studios will use this to their advantage. Keira Knightly played a double for Natalie Portman in Star Wars: The Phantom Menace.

Image via Natalie Portman and Keira Knightly

And then there are time where celebrities find it annoying. Zooey Deschanel does not like being compared to Katy Perry.

Image via Katy Perry & Zooey Deschanel

Noah Beck has yet to respond to this new look, so fans are excited to hear from him.

