"Proud girlfriend moment": Noah Beck on Dixie D'Amelio's reaction to his Calvin Klein photoshoot

In a recent interview, TikTok star Noah Beck revealed his girlfriend Dixie D'Amelio's reaction to his explicit Calvin Klein photoshoot, by describing it as a "proud girlfriend moment."

The 19-year old TikTok star recently grabbed headlines, after he posed for a series of explicit pictures for popular fashion house, Calvin Klein.

While his fans seemed to go gaga over his unseen avatar, Instagram decided to remove his photos, due to an alleged violation of the platform's guidelines.

In his defence, he proceeded to call Instagram "soft." Although he admitted to being "kind of naked," in his opinion, he did not violate any guidelines.

His racy photoshoot would eventually create a massive stir online, as fans and critics duked it out on Twitter.

As fans clamoured to share their opinions on the same, many wondered what his girlfriend and popular TikTok star Dixie D'Amelio thought about the matter.

Turns out she was pretty impressed and proud, as revealed by him in a recent interview.

Noah Beck reveals Dixie D'Amelio's reaction to his Calvin Klein photoshoot

In an interview with Pap Galore, Noah Beck shares his thoughts on Instagram's response to his photoshoot.

He states that it was not directly their fault, as viewers were reportedly mass flagging his pictures as sexual content. Due to this, they had no other option but to take it down.

He then proceeds to speak about Dixie's reaction to his pictures, as he ends up speaking about the wholesomeness of their relationship:

"It was like a proud girlfriend moment ..she's got a really cute screensaver too, it's like a collage of all our moments. so I wouldn't want her to change it for that"

From speaking about the kind of attention he has been receiving online these days, to dealing with the online scrutiny and fame, Noah Beck goes on to address a range of topics.

A member of popular content creation stable Sway House, Noah Beck is one of the most popular TikTokers today. He has amassed millions of followers courtesy of his content, which revolves mostly around lifestyle, sports, and comedy.