Hulu's Deep Water ending explained: Who did Vic kill?

Deep Water, a psychological thriller starring Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas, concludes with a new twist for Vic and Melinda's lethal mind games. The movie was released on Hulu on March 18, 2022.

Directed by Adrian Lyne, the movie is a twisted narrative of Vic and Melinda Van Allen's seemingly loveless marriage. The Hulu movie, based on Patricia Highsmith's 1957 novel of the same name, creates a fresh finale to the story that adds more complicated layers to the protagonist's high-stakes romance.

Note: This article contains major spoilers and reflects the opinion of the writer.

Whom did Vic kill at the end of Deep Water?

The roller-coaster plot of Deep Water is about suburban couples who become bored in their relationships and the extremes to which they will go to stay together and maintain their "picture-perfect" farce.

Vic's mild-mannered, apathetic attitude is essentially a mask he puts on when, in truth, he's a ticking time-bomb of wrath and violence, as the tale of the movie mostly illustrates.

Vic most likely murdered Charlie De Lisle (Euphoria's Jacob Elordi), Melinda's teenage pianist whom she is publicly displaying to Vic. Vic claims he didn't do it, but flashbacks show him drowning Charlie in the swimming pool. Melinda, like her friend Don, believes he committed the crime.

Vic murdered Melinda's old friend Tony (Finn Wittrock) by bashing him over the head with a rock, then weighing him down and disposing of his body in a creek. Vic has become so sloppy that Tony's killing could hardly be mistaken for an accident.

Furthermore, Vic is caught by Don as he tries to push Tony's body into the water with a stick. Vic is fortunate that a disturbed Don is driving like a lunatic to avoid him and smashes off the edge of a ravine while swerving to avoid Vic.

Meanwhile, Melinda discovered Tony's wallet on Vic's snail farm. She'd be able to simply pin the blame on her husband, who has devolved into a psychopath. Melinda, on the other hand, decides to trash the evidence she has discovered and tells Vic she has seen Tony, which they both know is false.

Melinda spent most of Deep Water denying that her husband had any passion for her or that he loved her, but it wasn't until he started killing or threatening her boyfriends that the spark in their marriage returned.

Deep Water is, in the end, a tangled tale of a poisonous marriage in which the core couple is complicit in each other's immorality: Vic through Melinda's infidelity, and Melinda by Vic's homicides. The ending also hints that Vic and Melinda's back-and-forth turbulence will continue and that their cooperation in one another's sins has made them a stronger pair.

