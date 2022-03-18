When will Deep Water air on Hulu? All about the novel-based movie starring Ben Affleck, Ana De Armas

Deep Water is a highly anticipated erotic and intriguing psychological thriller movie all set to make its debut this March 2022, exclusively on the popular streaming service Hulu.

Adrian Lyne served as the director of the movie gleaned from the novel Deep Water, written by Patricia Highsmith in 1957, from a screenplay by Sam Levinson and Zach Helm.

The star-studded cast list of the movie includes Ben Affleck, Ana de Armas, Tracy Letts, Dash Mihok, Lil Rel Howery, Kristen Connolly, Finn Wittrock, Jacob Elordi and Rachel Blanchard. The upcoming Hulu movie will mark Lyne's comeback after a 20-year absence from filmmaking since the movie Unfaithful in 2002.

The thriller Deep Water is all set to be released on Hulu

What is the upcoming movie about?

Deep Water is reportedly going to chronicle an addictive storyline similar to that of the book, which takes place in the small town of Little Wesley. The story will revolve around Melinda and Vic Melinda Van Allen's loveless marriage life. However, to avoid a distressing divorce scenario, Vic agrees to allow his wife Melinda to have multiple affairs so that Melinda does not leave their family.

Eventually, Vic becomes quite jealous and tries to win his wife back and attempts to rekindle the lost spark through menancing psychological warfare. Vic later on turns into the primary suspect in the disappearance of the lovers of Melinda as they keep on playing mind games with dangerous outcomes.

How's the trailer for the movie looking?

From the look of the trailer, it is quite evident that the thriller is going to be quite mindful and arresting. The expectations are quite high from this Ben Affleck starrer psychological thriller.

It looks like it is going to be layered with depth and subtlety. The psychological story is one of Gillian Flynn’s most acclaimed novels. He previously wrote the book Gone Girl, which was later on adapted into a highly praiseworthy thriller movie of the same name in 2014 that also starred Ben Affleck as another prickly bad-boy.

When and where will this upcoming thriller air?

The upcoming thriller movie was scheduled to premiere in November 2020. However, the movie got delayed twice. The movie is now all set to make its arrival the 18th of March, 2022. The thriller will air exclusively on the popular streaming platform Hulu.

It is safe to say that viewers are eagerly waiting to witness what Ben Affleck brings this time to the brooding character. In a Vogue Spain interview (translated by People), the actor spoke about his co-star Ana De Armas in the movie.

He exclaimed:

"The first time we read the scenes together, it became pretty clear she was going to do something exceptional with a very complex role… Her character is the engine of the story and requires her to move between tragedy and irony or between realism and the most absurd comedy."

Don't forget to catch Deep Water, premiering this March 18, 2022, exclusively on Hulu.

