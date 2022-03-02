When will The Dropout air on Hulu? Air time, release date, and more about the Amanda Seyfried series

The Dropout is an upcoming Hulu original mini-series based on Rebecca Jarvis's 2019 podcast of the same name. Produced by ABC News, the podcast explores the controversy that put self-made billionaire Elizabeth Holmes on trial.

The drama series will explore the real-life story of Holmes (played by Amanda Seyfried) and her now-bankrupt healthcare technology corporation Theranos. In the show, Seyfried aspires to bring more to the character than just her overzealous work appeal.

To watch the show online, here's all you need to know.

The Dropout: Air time, release date, cast, and more

When will the show air on Hulu?

Of the eight episodes that make up the season of The Dropout, the first three will be available to watch on Hulu on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at 3:00 am ET.

Following that, new episodes will be released weekly. Hulu is currently only available in the U.S.

How to watch the original Hulu series in other countries?

The show will premiere on Disney+ in Canada, the United Kingdom, and Ireland, as well as Hong Kong, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore on March 3. 2022.

The Dropout trailer

In the trailer for the upcoming show, Seyfried's portrayal of Holmes' confidence and vibrant energy is on full display.

Despite the fires and failures that surround Holmes, she soldiers on, defying the suspicions of those around her. It is a little unsettling when she talks to herself in the mirror to say, "It is an inspiring step forward."

The cast

The Hulu original stars Amanda Seyfried as Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes. Naveen Andrews plays Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani, president and chief operating officer of Theranos, who was also Holmes' boyfriend.

Sam Waterston, Laurie Metcalf, Kurtwood Smith, Dylan Minnette, and Alan Ruck are among the supporting cast members.

Plot synopsis

Elizabeth Meriwether's new Hulu series depicts a story you may have heard on the news or in the bestselling novel Bad Blood. And, as in the Netflix series Inventing Anna, the plot revolves around a great deception.

The story will follow Holmes from the beginning of her career, when she left Stanford to create Theranos, all the way to the ensuing controversy.

Obtaining financing from business partners, dealing with a board that is concerned about her behavior, and facing questions from the press are among the challenges that the show will portray.

The series' biggest challenge will be capturing Elizabeth Holmes' energy. In the trailer, her voiceover alternates between confidence and frustration, and the show promises to expose "behind the scenes" moments where her anxiety will be on full display.

