Wrath: A Seven Deadly Sins Story cast list: Beyonce's mother Tina Knowles-Lawson, Michelle Williams are family in the Lifetime thriller

Tina Knowles-Lawson and Michelle Williams are teaming up for the new Lifetime thriller Wrath: A Seven Deadly Sins Story, which premieres this Saturday, April 16, 2022, at 8.00 pm ET. Shaun Robinson and T.D. Jakes are the producers of the original film.

The story begins with Chastity Jeffries, a single lawyer who meets Xavier Collins, who appears to be everything she's looking for in a partner, handsome, intelligent, and an attorney.

Chastity finds she's been caught up in Xavier's ardor and has abandoned her own beliefs as his devotion escalates to obsession. She confides in her mother, Sarah, and turns to her ex-childhood boyfriend, Roger Thompkins, when his jealousy and wrath lead to suspicious behavior and frightening threats.

Wrath: A Seven Deadly Sins Story cast features Michele Williams, Tina Knowles and more

Wrath: A Seven Deadly Sins Story boasts an ensemble cast of well-known actors from both film and television.

Michele Williams as Chastity Jeffries

Tenitra Michelle Williams is an American singer, songwriter, and actor. She rose to prominence in the 2000s as a member of the R&B girl group Destiny's Child, which went on to become one of the best-selling female groups of all time, selling more than 60 million records worldwide.

Apart from being a mega-musician, Williams has had success as a television, Broadway, and West End theatrical performer, receiving an NAACP Theater Award nomination for Best Lead Female in Equity in 2008.

She made her Broadway debut in Aida (2003) and has subsequently been in the sitcom Half & Half (2006) as well as the musicals The Color Purple (2007), Chicago (2009–10), What My Husband Doesn't Know (2011), and Fela! (2013).

In the Oxygen reality television series Fix My Choir, she starred alongside gospel musician Deitrick Haddon. She has also featured as Butterfly and Rockhopper on the American and British versions of The Masked Singer, respectively. As a member of Destiny's Child, she received a Grammy Award and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, as well as a solo MOBO Award and Stellar Award.

Tina Knowles-Lawson as Sarah Jeffries

Tina Knowles is a renowned businesswoman and fashion designer in addition to being the mother of Beyonce and Solange Knowles.

Tina Knowles joined Shiseido, a Japanese cosmetics firm, when she was 19 years old. Knowles worked as a makeup artist for the company's California branch before returning to her hometown to care for her ailing parents. After that, Knowles went to the University of Alabama and studied dance choreography.

In the years that followed, she returned to a profession in the beauty industry, working as an esthetician in Birmingham, Alabama. She later launched her own salon.

Knowles became the costume designer for Destiny's Child when her daughter was a member of the group. She was extremely active in the early years of the organization, when money was scarce. Many of the clothes worn on stage by the artists were designed by Tina Knowles herself.

Tina Knowles used this experience to create House of Dereon, her own apparel line, in 2004. Miss Tina By Tina Knowles, her second brand, debuted in 2010. Tina Knowles had a busy year in 2010, as she assisted her daughter in opening the Beyonce Cosmetology Center.

Antonio Cupo as Xavier Collins

Antonio Cupo is a Canadian actor who has appeared in films and on television. From the age of six to sixteen, he appeared in a variety of scholastic and regional theatrical productions. He also fronted the band Hybrid Cartel as the lead singer. He had his first lead role in Hollywood Files, directed by Fabio Segatori.

He is best recognized for his role as the male protagonist in Elisa di Rivombrosa's second season in Italy. He also appeared in the films Carnera - The Walking Mountain, Barbarossa, and September Eleven 1683, all directed by Renzo Martinelli.

Cupo has appeared in a number of Hallmark Channel original films, including Love at the Thanksgiving Day Parade, Hats Off to Christmas!, For Better or for Worse, and In My Dreams. He also portrayed John in the Lifetime Channel adaptation of Beaches in 2017, alongside Idina Menzel and Nia Long.

Wrath: A Seven Deadly Sins Story premieres on Lifetime on April 16, 2022, at 8.00 pm ET.

