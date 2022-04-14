Anatomy of a Scandal cast list: Who plays what role in the Netflix political thriller?

Scandal stories are dramatic and suspenseful, making them a fan-favorite. Netflix has caught on to the trend, and its new release fits perfectly into the genre.

Anatomy of a Scandal, by Big Little Lies creator David E. Kelley and House of Cards showrunner Melissa James Gibson, will adapt Sarah Vaughan's political thriller novel for the small screen. The show will be available to stream exclusively on Netflix from April 15, 2022.

The cast of Anatomy of a Scandal

The show boasts an ensemble cast of well-known actors from both film and television.

Sienna Miller as Sophie Whitehouse

Sophie is a happily married mother-of-two whose idyllic existence will be turned upside down when her husband's s*x scandal is revealed. Sophie, an Oxford graduate, lives a life of luxury and presents the image of the dutiful wife in public.

As the story unfolds, she emerges as a multi-dimensional character who has to deal with the consequences of the Whitehouse couple's previous decisions. In her quest to discover the truth about her husband, Sophie struggles to come to terms with the abrupt change in her life.

Sienna Miller is a British-American actress who started her career as a model. She has starred in a number of films and television series, including Layer Cake and Alfie. For her portrayal in The Girl, she was nominated for a BAFTA Rising Star Award and a BATFA Television Award.

Rupert Friend as James Whitehouse

James Whitehouse is an ambitious junior minister who exercises a lot of influence. His life of affluence has allowed him to live happily and scandal-free until he is accused of assault by a woman who works for him. James will have to face a lengthy legal struggle that might jeopardize his career, marriage and family. If proven guilty, even graver punishment awaits him.

Rupert Friend is an actor, screenwriter, songwriter, and director from the United Kingdom. He is best recognized for his performance as Peter Quinn in the political thriller, Homeland. He has starred in numerous television episodes and films, including Pride & Prejudice, The Boy in the Striped Pajamas, The Young Victoria, and Starred Up.

Michelle Dockery as Kate Woodcroft

Kate Woodcroft is a criminal defense attorney who focuses on prosecuting those accused of s*xual offenses. She is highly intelligent, and determined to win her case. Her own secrets start seeing the day of light after getting involved in the case, and we end up learning the actual reason she wants James to be punished for his crime.

Michelle Dockery is a British actress best known for her role in the television series Downtown Abbey as Lady Mary Crawley. She has won three Primetime Emmy Awards. She has previously been the lead character in Good Behavior and Godless.

Naomi Scott as Olivia Lytton

Olivia Lytton is a young woman who accuses James of s*xually assaulting her. She used to be James's parliamentary aide and acknowledged having an affair with him before the assault took place.

Naomi Scott is a British actress and singer, best known for her role as Princess Jasmine in Disney's live-action musical Aladdin.

Josette Simon as Angela Regan

James' defense lawyer, Angela Regan, has to do everything she can to prove his innocence. She also has to encourage Sophie to appear happy and confident in public to help his case.

Josette Simon is a well-known British actress, recognized for her work with the Royal Shakespeare Company and the Royal National Theater.

Ben Radcliffe as Young James Whitehouse

We will see a young James during his time at Oxford in flashbacks, which will provide us insight into his character.

Ben Radcliffe is a British actor who has acted in a number of TV shows and movies like The Lodge and Pandora.

Anatomy of a Scandal will be exclusively available on Netflix on April 15, 2022.

