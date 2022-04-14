Who is Ben Radcliffe? Actor set to play young James Whitehouse in Netflix's Anatomy of a Scandal

British actor Ben Radcliffe is best known for his role as Ralen in CW's Pandora. This year, though, the actor plans to extend his repertoire and widen his global fan base.

This April 15, viewers will see a different side of Ben Radcliffe in Netflix's Anatomy of a Scandal. The thriller, created by David E. Kelley, centers around James Whitehouse, a high-flying Westminster politician who becomes embroiled in a scandal after being accused of a serious crime.

Ben plays a younger James, and the plot is set during the character's time at Oxford University. Rupert Friend, another British actor, plays the older James in the story. Sienna Miller and Michael B. Jordan will also appear in the limited series.

All about Ben Radcliffe from Netflix's Anatomy of a Scandal

The 23-year-old actor will play a young James Whitehouse in the psychological thriller, which has been dubbed one of the year's most anticipated series.

Ben grew up in Leeds with a mother who worked as a cruise ship dancer and a father who sold fruit machines. After a childhood spent on stage, surrounded by dance and acting workshops in Yorkshire, he attended the Sylvia Young Theater School in Marylebone, Central London, followed by Hurtwood House, both on scholarship.

In an interview with Tatler, he described Hurtwood House as a "fancy boarding school in the Surrey Hills" that provided "a little insight" into the world of the elite.

Ben also told Tatler how he was able to access the memory archives of his ex-girlfriend's mother, who was among the first women admitted to Oxford University's Oriel College in 1980s.

"It was really interesting to hear all the stories. Like, as they [the women] came into the dining hall for the first time all the guys were on their chairs, chanting 'no girls, no girls!'. So, I definitely got a lot of first-hand research for the role."

According to Radcliffe's biography, he has been acting since he was a baby and he quipped about having a "pushy stage mum." In fact, getting him into Marylebone's Sylvia Young Theater School required even more effort from his parents.

Ben Radcliffe has appeared in over six films and television programs, including Cuban Fury, Hetty Feather, and Pandora.

His Instagram shows him surfing, attending glamorous parties with friends, and traveling across the world. But at the same time, he seems to like a more relaxed pace of life in and around Earls Court, where he participates in a variety of sports such as mini golf, tennis, squash, and others.

Anatomy of a Scandal is an exciting project that Ben Radcliffe fans cannot wait for. He's also filming for Apple's upcoming miniseries, Masters of the Air, produced by Stephen Spielberg and starring Tom Hanks.

Anatomy of a Scandal will be exclusively available on Netflix from April 15, 2022.

Edited by Mohini Banerjee