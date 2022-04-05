The Hardy Boys season 2 cast list: Rohan Campbell and others return to Hulu's teen thriller

Hulu's The Hardy Boys, an Emmy-nominated, front-runner series, is returning on April 6 and fans are eagerly waiting. Intriguing mysteries will emerge in the lives of the beloved Hardy brothers with the return of Season 2, providing a treat for mystery fans.

The Hardy Boys is based on Franklin W. Dixon's teenage mystery novel series of the same name, and it captured the minds of both children and adults who grew up reading the novels during the first season. As per reports, Season 2 will start six months after the events of season one. Frank and Joe will have to investigate the mysterious disappearance of a local Bridgeport teenager and the shady business new in town. Faced with an even perplexing conundrum, the boys will have to navigate their way through the strange situation.

Rohan Campbell and Alexander Elliot will resume their roles as the Hardy Brothers, and the plot will follow their investigation alongside their pals as they unearth the darkest secrets in town. This mystery thriller encompasses both drama and supernatural horror.

Let's start by taking a look at the cast, trailer and plot of the most-awaited, upcoming Season 2.

What to expect from The Hardy Boys Season 2 as the splendid cast returns?

Filmed in Canada, The Hardy Boys has an all-Canadian stellar cast, starring Rohan Campbell from Mech-X4 as Frank Hardy and Alexander Elliot from Detention Adventure as Joe Hardy.

The rest of the cast members who will be returning for the upcoming season are:

1) Keana Lyn as Callie Shaw

2) Bea Santos as Aunt Trudy

3) Adam Swain as Chet Morton

4) Atticus Mitchell as J.B. Cox

5) Riley O'Donnell as Biff Hooper

6) Cristian Perri as Phil Cohen

7) Krista Nazaire as Belinda Conrad

8) Sadie Munroe as Lucy Wayne

Hulu dropped the official trailer for The Hardy Boys Season 2 on YouTube on March 23, 2022. In the new trailer, Frank (Rohan Campbell) and Joe Hardy (Alexander Elliot) are hoping to find happiness in Bridgeport following the eerie occurrences of the first season. However, trouble seems to follow them. Six months after their first season adventures, their friend Dennis (Leonidas Castrounis) vanishes in the woods, and they must get involved.

In a strange turn of events, Frank admits getting bizarre nightmares about Dennis in the trailer. The former appears to have picked up on The Eye's abilities in some way, and now the siblings have to figure out how the malevolent relic is still interfering with their lives.

Dennis' disappearance, however, might be linked to yet another secret organization or maybe a cult, as the trailer also displays a group of individuals wearing skulls as part of a costume.

If you love shows like Stranger Things, you will love The Hardy Boys. Tune into Hulu to watch Season 2.

Edited by Mohini Banerjee

