The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey cast list: Samuel L Jackson and others star in Apple TV + series

The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey, the highly anticipated upcoming drama limited dramaseries gleaned from the novel "The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey" written by Walter Mosley, is all set to make its arrival exclusively on Apple TV+ on March 11, 2022.

The upcoming miniseries will chronicle the story of a 93-year-old lonely old man with dementia who is able to remember his past quite temporarily and utilizes his time investigating the unfortunate demise of his nephew. Ramin Bahrani, Hanelle Culpepper, Debbie Allen and Guillermo Navarro have served as the directors of this upcoming series. Craig DeLeon is the composer of the score for the miniseries.

The miniseries stars Samuel L. Jackson, who is also the executive producer of the limited series. Other actors on the ensemble cast list entail Dominique Fishback, Marsha Stephanie Blake, Walton Goggins, Damon Gupton, Omar Benson Miller and Cynthia Kaye McWilliams.

The ensemble cast list for The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey

Samuel L. Jackson as Ptolemy Grey

Samuel L. Jackson will be seen portraying the lead character of Ptolemy Grey in this Apple TV+ miniseries. He is one of the most highly acclaimed and recognized actors of his generation.

Over his decades-long and vast career, Samuel L. Jackson has been a part of more than 150 notable and popular movies, including Coming to America, Goodfellas, Patriot Games, Juice, Menace II Society, True Romance, Jurassic Park, Fresh, School Daze, Do the Right Thing, Mo' Better Blues, Jungle Fever, Oldboy, Chi-Raq, Pulp Fiction, Jackie Brown, Django Unchained, The Hateful Eight, Die Hard with a Vengeance, A Time to Kill, Hard Eight, Eve's Bayou, The Red Violin, Kong: Skull Island, Glass and more.

Dominique Fishback as Robyn

Playwright and actress Dominique Fishback is all set to play Robyn's role in this upcoming limited series, The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey.

The critically acclaimed actress has been a part of several praiseworthy movies and TV series, entailing Night Comes On as Angel Lamere, The Hate U Give as Kenya, Project Power as Robin Reilly, Judas and the Black Messiah as Deborah Johnson, Show Me a Hero as Billie Rowan, Random Acts of Flyness as Najja, Modern Love as Lilian "Lil" Parker and more.

Walton Goggins as Dr. Rubin

Walton Goggins will be seen portraying the character of Dr. Rubin in the Apple TV+ miniseries.

American actor Walton Goggins has also been a significant part of several noteworthy movies and TV series such as The Next Karate Kid as Charlie, Switchback as Bud, The Crow: Salvation as Detective Stan Roberts, Red Dirt as Lee Todd, Daddy and Them as Tommy Christian, Beyond the Prairie, Part 2: The True Story of Laura Ingalls Wilder as Almanzo Wilder, The Architect as Joe, Lincoln as Clay Hawkins, Django Unchained as Billy Crash, The Hateful Eight as Chris Mannix, Maze Runner: The Death Cure as Lawrence, The Shield as Shane Vendrell, Justified as Boyd Crowder, The Unicorn as Wade Felton and more.

Other promising cast members on the ensemble list include Marsha Stephanie Blake as Niecie, Damon Gupton as Coydog, Omar Benson Miller as Reggie Lloyd, Cynthia McWilliams as Sensia, Maury Ginsberg as Moishe Abromovitz and JoAnn Willette as Judge Alison McCarty.

Don't forget to catch The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey, arriving March 11, 2022, exclusively on Apple TV+.

Edited by Gunjan