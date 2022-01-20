What is Jasper Waller-Bridge's age? All about Michelle Dockery's fiance as 'Downton Abbey' star gets engaged

Michelle Dockery is now engaged to Jasper Waller-Bridge, brother of Phoebe Waller-Bridge. The couple shared the news with The Times which says,

“The engagement is announced between Jasper, son of Michael Waller-Bridge of King’s Lynn, Norfolk, and Teresa Waller-Bridge of Battersea, London, and Michelle Dockery, younger daughter of Michael and Lorraine Dockey of Gidea Park, Essex.”

The announcement comes six years after the death of Michelle Dockery's fiancé, John Dineen. Speaking to The Guardian in 2017 about her grief, she said she did not have the words to describe her feelings.

The Hanna star said that she was married at heart and considered herself a widow. Talking about her late fiancé’s illness, she said that she never lost hope and was not exaggerating when saying that John never complained, which gave them more strength.

Michelle and Jasper made their first appearance in 2019 at the Rome Film Festival after getting to know each other through friends.

Everything known about Jasper Waller-Bridge

Jasper Waller-Bridge is working in the entertainment industry just like his sister Phoebe. He is 34 years old and is currently a producer for Day One Entertainment. Jasper has previously worked at Sony Music and was a manager for Harry Styles.

Jasper’s sister Phoebe is a popular actress, screenwriter, and playwright. She is mostly known as the creator, writer, and lead of the BBC sitcom, Fleabag, and the showrunner, writer, and executive producer of the spy thriller series, Killing Eve.

Phoebe’s sister Isobel Waller-Bridge is a musician and composer, and also wrote the soundtrack of Fleabag. Speaking to the Radio Times, Isobel called it her dream collaboration.

Isobel has also composed the soundtracks for ITV’s Vanity Fair, BBC’s War & Peace, and Dark Horse alongside several theatrical productions.

Michelle Dockery’s personal life

The Downtown Abbey star began a relationship with John Dineen in 2013. They were introduced by Irish actor Allen Leech, who said that John is like family to him and he will get along with Michelle.

The pair were first pictured together at the 2013 Venice International Film Festival. Reports in 2015 said they have been engaged since Dockery showed off a diamond ring to her co-stars in screen tests.

John Dineen and Michelle Dockery attend the Winter Whites Gala in aid of Centrepoint at Kensington Palace (Image via David M. Benett/Getty Images)

Dineen passed away on December 13, 2015, from a rare form of cancer in Marymount Hospice in Cork. He was 34 years old at the time of his death.

Michelle Dockery will next be seen in Downtown Abbey: A New Era as Lady Mary Talbot. Directed by Simon Curtis, the film is a sequel to Downtown Abbey and is scheduled for release on March 18, 2022.

