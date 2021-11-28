Who is Bader Shammas? All about 'Mean Girls' star Lindsay Lohan's fiancé as couple gets engaged

On Sunday, November 28, Mean Girls star Lindsay Lohan took to her Instagram to announce her engagement to Bader Shammas. The 35-year-old actress shared the news along with snaps of herself with her fiancé to around 9.7 million followers.

Lindsay Lohan and Bader Shammas had been dating for two years prior to their engagement. She shared snaps of them embracing each other along with the caption:

“My love. My life. My family. My future. @bader.shammas #love.”

Lindsay Lohan was previously engaged to Russian business tycoon Egor Tarabasov. However, in 2016, the couple separated. Since then, Lindsay has alleged that Egor physically assaulted her during their relationship.

What is known about Lindsay Lohan's fiancé, Bader Shammas?

Bader Shammas is a Dubai-based financier and is currently working as the Assistant Vice President at a Swiss-based investment banking firm, Credit Suisse. He was previously an associate with BNP Paribas Wealth Management, where he worked for over a year until 2017.

The Dubai native received a degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of South Florida in 2010. Later, Bader Shammas received another one as a Bachelor of Science in Finance in 2012 from John H. Sykes College of Business, which is affiliated with the University of Tampa.

Bader Shammas is supposed to be in his early to mid-30s and has reportedly been with Lindsay Lohan since late-2019.

Bader Shammas and Lindsay Lohan’s relationship timeline

In February 2020, Lindsay Lohan shared a snap of herself at a music festival in Dubai. The picture featured herself and her sister, along with the band members of the rock band Bastille, as well as Bader Shammas.

Lindsay had initially captioned the picture on Instagram as,

“@aliana lovely night with sister and my boyfriend bader such a magical night”

However, she quickly contradicted her decision to make her relationship public and then edited the caption. Lindsay Lohan and Bader Shammas have since been spotted together wearing matching outfits at the John F. Kennedy International Airport back in October.

Lindsay is also rumored to be in possesssion of property in Dubai from as far back as six years ago.

While the newly engaged couple shared the news publicly, there has been no hint about when Lindsay and Bader will tie the knot.

