Exploring Lindsay Lohan's mother Dina Lohan's 'negative' net worth as she's set to serve 18 days in jail over DWI case

Lindsay Lohan’s mother, Dina Lohan, has been sent to prison.

She was arrested back in 2020 after a vehicle collision in Long Island, New York. Dina’s attorney Mark Heller confirmed at the time that she was charged with drunk driving and violating several other traffic laws. She recently pleaded guilty to the charges at a plea hearing on September 28.

Dina was sentenced to 18 days in prison and probation of five years. She also has to participate in a victim impact panel and recidivist alcohol probation program.

Negative net worth of Dina Lohan

Dina Lohan is a popular television personality and became well-known as the mother and manager of Lindsay Lohan.

According to wealthypersons.com, the 59-year-old’s net worth is currently around -$1 million. She initially earned a lot from her career as a television personality, but poor financial decisions have led her to a negative net worth.

Lindsay Lohan and Dina Lohan are seen leaving the Airport Courthouse after a preliminary hearing in 2011 in Los Angeles, California. (Image via Getty Images)

The Living Lohan star reportedly purchased a Long Island mansion in 2004. She lost it to foreclosure since she took huge amounts of loans.

Dina Lohan was a familiar face during the 2000s and was reportedly paid $7.5 million to appear in three movies, but she hasn't appeared in any movie or TV series for a long time.

Previous controversies and personal life of Dina Lohan

The Celebrity Big Brother houseguest was also arrested back in 2013 in Nassau County, Long Island, for speeding and driving under the influence.

She pleaded guilty back then as well and was sentenced to 100 hours of community service. She was fined $3,000 and her driving license was revoked for a year.

Donata Melina Nicolette “Dina” Lohan grew up in New York City. She appeared on the reality show Living Lohan with her daughter Ali. The show premiered in 2008 on E!, where Dina was also one of the executive producers.

Also Read

Dina Lohan tied the knot with Michael Lohan in 1985, but the couple split in 1988. They later reunited but the relationship did not last long and the former filed for divorce in 2005.

Dina was granted custody of two of their children. The Lohans are parents to four children – Lindsay, Michael Jr., Aliana, and Dakota “Cody” Lohan.

Edited by Prem Deshpande