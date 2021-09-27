What is Luis Felber’s net worth? All about Lena Dunham’s husband as couple tie the knot

Lena Dunham recently married her boyfriend, Luis Felber. The latter hinted towards the event on September 26 by sharing the song, This Will Be Our Year by The Zombies on Instagram.

Dunham’s representatives have not yet commented on anything. However, in an interview with The New York Times in April 2021, the actress confirmed that she was dating Felber.

She even shared a few pictures of herself with her partner on Instagram on June 2021, on Luis’ birthday. The Girls star gave a shoutout on Twitter a few days before his birthday as well.

Net worth of Lena Dunham’s husband

Luis Felber is a 32-year-old Peruvian British artist. According to celebsaga.com, his net worth is estimated to be around $160,000. However, his actual net worth, salary, and income are yet to be revealed.

His work as a producer, career in music, and brand endorsements are the primary sources of his income. However, Lena Dunham’s net worth is around $12 million.

Despite not having a Wikipedia page, he is active on social media. He previously worked at LDA promotions and was an event promoter and music consultant at Golborane Lay Low Ltd.

Felber has not revealed much about his personal life, so the names of his parents and details of his education remain unavailable.

Previous relationship and personal issues of Lena Dunham

The star previously dated Jack Antonoff, the lead guitarist of pop-rock band Fun, in 2012. They remained in a relationship until 2017.

The 35-year-old has been suffering from obsessive-compulsive disorder since childhood and took low doses of an anxiolytic to get rid of anxiety until 2018. She celebrated two years of her moderation without any medical assistance in 2020.

Lena Dunham at the Broadway opening night of “Betrayal” at The Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre (Image via Getty Images)

The NY native wrote an essay in 2018 about her decision to undergo a hysterectomy because of endometriosis. She disclosed in 2019 that she suffers from Ehlers-Danlos syndrome.

Dunham reported about her experience with COVID-19 in 2020, saying that she saw people not taking the rule of social distance seriously. She was not hospitalized but had severe symptoms for three weeks.

Here’s to hoping the married phase of her life brings Lena Dunham only happiness.

