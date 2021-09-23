Who is Salma Hayek married to? All about her billionaire husband as she shares rare photo of daughter Valentina

Salma Hayek recently celebrated her daughter Valentina’s 14th birthday on September 21.

The actress shared a rare photo of daughter Valentina, along with a beautiful caption. The picture shows Hayek and her daughter looking at each other in front of a sunrise.

Written in English as well as Spanish, Salma mentioned that her daughter is everything to her and she felt blessed on the day she was born.

Last month, the Wild Wild West star also shared a photo of herself and stepson Augie during a family vacation. The photo had her and Augie sitting happily on a boat. The famous director Alfonso Cuarón and his family were vacationing with the Pinaults, and were visible in the background.

Who is Salma Hayek’s husband?

Salma Hayek is happily married to the French billionaire and Kering CEO, François-Henri Pinault.

Pinault’s father, François Pinault, is the founder of Pinault S.A., which later came to be known as Pinault-Printemps-Redoute (PPR), and then as Kering S.A. (2015).

Having graduated from the HEC School of Management in 1985, he co-founded the CRM company Soft Computing with a few students. Additionally, he also interned as a database software developer at Hewlett-Packard. He started his career at PPR in 1987, as the manager of the buying department.

François-Henri became the head manager of France Bois Industries in 1989, and Pinault Distribution in 1990. He became President and CEO of PPR in 2005 and changed its name to Kering S.A.. The multi-national corporation announced its exit from the Sport & Lifestyle sector in 2018 to focus only on the Luxury sector.

Salma Hayek and François-Henri Pinault's relationship timeline

Salma Hayek and François-Henri Pinault’s engagement and the actress’ pregnancy were confirmed back in 2007.

The couple became parents to daughter Valentina Paloma Pinault in September 2007. They tied the knot on Valentine’s Day in 2009 at a courthouse in Paris.

They again celebrated the occasion in the same year in Venice, Italy. The event was attended by their celebrity friends. It remains unknown how and where they met each other.

While appearing on Jada Pinkett Smith’s Facebook Watch series, Red Table Talk, Salma Hayek said that she and her husband use all of their energy on conflict-solving.

The 55-year-old said that they never said anything nasty to each other. In an episode of the Armchair Expert podcast, the Eternals actress revealed how she lets the strength of her relationship speak for itself, in response to comments regarding the role of her husband’s money in their marriage.

