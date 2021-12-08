Gary Allan engaged: Singer proposes to girlfriend Mary with a gorgeous, self-designed diamond ring

Trigger warning: Mentions of suicide and self-harm

American country singer Gary Allan is now engaged to his girlfriend Molly Martin. The Watching Airplanes singer revealed the news on December 8 via his Instagram handle.

The proposal took place at the Cheekwood Estate and Gardens in Nashville, Tennessee. In the pictures, the 54-year-old can be seen wrapped in a coat as he got down on one knee to pop the question.

Gary Allan shares his excitement about engagement

The couple celebrated the proposal with champagne while surrounded by beautiful string lights. He happily captioned the photo series:

"She said yes!!!"

The country singer also shared a closer look at the ring, which had a pear-shaped diamond that he had actually designed himself. As per People Magazine, Gary Allan owns a family business called Gary Allan Custom Jewelry that he runs with his daughter Maggie Herzberg.

"I've always been fascinated with knives and watches. I think I always wanted to be a jeweler."

Allan first sparked wedding rumors with Martin when he posted a video of a diamond ring on his Instagram handle in December 2020. He wrote:

"So much sparkle."

This made his fans and netizens curious about his personal life and wonder if he was planning to pop the question to Martin.

Reportedly, Molly Martin and Gary Allan have been in a relationship for a year now, although the latter does not appear in the spotlight.

According to online media HITC, Martin and Allan have been seen on the red carpet together on several occasions. She has also been seen vacationing with Allan's children from his previous spouses.

What about Gary Allan's previous marriages?

This is not the first but rather the fourth time Allan is getting married. The Every Storm singer first tied the knot with Tracy Taylor in 1987. The now separated couple gave birth to three daughters, namely Maggie Herzberg, Tanna Herzberg, and Dallas Herzberg.

After the two divorced, the country singer married model Danaette Day in 1998 but separated within seven months of their marriage.

Also Read Article Continues below

Allan then married Angela Herzberg in 2001. Unfortunately, the marriage only lasted for three years as Angela died by suicide in 2004.

Edited by Atul S