Who is Travis Tritt? Country music star courts controversy after canceling shows over COVID-19 requirements

Country music star Travis Tritt recently refused to perform at four concerts and canceled them. The major reason behind his decision is the strict Covid-19 protocols imposed at those locations.

The venues where he had to perform asked for proof of vaccination, Covid-19 testing, and mandatory use of face masks. He said that he is putting his money where his mouth is, and imposing the Covid-19 protocols on his fans is something he will not acknowledge.

The concerts were supposed to happen on October 23 in Muncie, Indiana, followed by November 6 in Philadelphia, Mississippi. The other two were to be held on November 11 in Peoria, Illinois, and November 13 in Louisville, Kentucky.

Tritt apologized to his fans and said that he appreciates the way people are following the protocols. However, he is completely against it, and he would love to see the Americans enjoying their freedom. He concluded by saying that he would reschedule unrestricted shows in the venues where the concerts were planned.

About Travis Tritt in brief

Travis Tritt is a popular country music singer, songwriter, and actor. Warner Bros. Records signed him in 1989, and he released seven studio albums for them that became the biggest hits until 1999.

He released three studio albums on Columbia Records and Category 5 Records in 2000, and seven of his albums have been certified platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America.

Megan Lovell and Rebecca Lovell of Larkin Poe perform with Travis Tritt during America Salutes You Presents: A Tribute To Billy Gibbons, A Live Benefit Concert at The Grand Ole Opry on May 16, 2021, in Nashville, Tennessee (Image via Getty Images)

His songs have been at the top of the Hot Country Songs charts, and five of them have been in the first position alongside 15 top ten singles.

Travis Tritt has been a recipient of two Grammy Awards for Best Country Collaboration with Vocals for The Whiskey Ain’t Workin’ in 1992 and Same Old Train in 1998.

He first married Karen Ryon in 1982, and they divorced two years later. Tritt was married to Jodi Barnett at the age of 21, while Barnett was 33. Following his signing with Warner Bros., he divorced her in 1989.

Travis Tritt then tied the knot with Theresa Nelson in April 1997. They are the parents of three children – daughter Tyler Reese, born in February 1998, and sons Tristan James, born in June 1999, and Tarian Nathaniel, born in November 2003.

