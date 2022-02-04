Who is Oli Green? All about the 25-year old actor spotted with Sienna Miller

American actress Sienna Miller was spotted with actor Oli Green on February 2.

The 40-year-old actress was photographed with the 25-year-old actor as they were seen enjoying the New York Knicks vs. Memphis Grizzlies game at Madison Square Garden.

In the captured images, Miller looked trendy in an oversized gray blazer, matching slacks, a slouchy white tee, suede booties, and a baby blue purse. Meanwhile, Green wore a blue blazer and matching pants and added a gray scarf around his neck, mirroring the Golden Globe nominee's look.

The pair appeared close as Green held Miller's arm as they entered the arena. He was also seen touching her shoulder a few times.

News of Sienna Miller's outing with Oli Green comes days after reportedly seeing "making out" with English model Cara Delevingne at New York Temple Bar on January 28.

As per news outlet Page Six, a source disclosed that Miller and the 29-year-old seemed to be "together," although the Layer Cake actress also made out with a guy who was at their table.

“It was like fluid friends. Sienna made out with this tall guy, and then she made out with Cara. It was a fun night out.”

Who is Sienna Miller's "actor friend" Oli Green?

25-year-old Oli Green is a graduate of Lee Strasberg Theatre & Film Institute in New York. He started his acting career by starring in John Eatherly’s 2019 song Burnout, alongside model Kaia Gerber.

As per his IMDb profile, Green also starred in a soap opera called The Bold and the Beautiful and Justin Theroux’s Apple TV+ series The Mosquito Coast.

Aside from acting, Green also has a thriving modeling career. He is a familiar face with luxury fashion house Burberry.

He has appeared in several campaigns for the brand alongside Cara Delevingne and Suki Waterhouse. In 2017, he also appeared as the face of GAP's I Am campaign.

This is not the first time Oli Green has been linked with an A-lister. He has previously dated British model Adwoa Aboah.

