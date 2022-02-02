Who are Cara Delevingne's parents? Actress opens up on stressful childhood due to 'a lot of chaos' in her family

Model and actress Cara Delevingne recently opened up about her traumatic childhood in an interview for her March cover story for Harper's Bazaar UK. She told the outlet that her life growing up was "very stressful" as there was "a lot of chaos" in her family.

Referring to her mother, who battled heroin addiction prior to the birth of the actress and her sisters and was later diagnosed with manic depression when her children were still young, Delevingne stated:

"Everyone has something they go through with their family. My life I feel was very stressful, because there was quite a lot of chaos, not being sure if people were OK or not."

In addition to having a chaotic childhood, Delevingne herself suffered from mental health issues, which resulted in her having to drop out of the Bedales School in Hampshire, England. In the interview, Cara Delevingne talked about how mental health struggles can be blinding, as she said:

"I dropped out, and I really just wanted to be able to prove that I wasn’t the deadbeat I thought I was. When you have mental-health struggles, you can’t see anything, it blinds you."

Delevingne, who had continued to suffer mentally when she became a model at 17, told the magazine that she had severe depression and anxiety as she struggled with her sexuality. She stated that having more LGBTQ+ role models to look up to as a teenager would have made her "hate" herself less and be less "ashamed."

Cara Delevingne, who came out as pans*xual in 2017, explained how fighting and hiding her s*xuality growing up gives her the power to "make people’s lives easier."

"The one thing I’m happy about growing up queer and fighting it and hiding it is it gives me so much fire and drive to try to make people’s lives easier in some way by talking about it."

All about Cara Delevingne's family background

Poppy, Charles, Cara, Pandora, and Chloe Delevingne (Image via Getty Images)

Cara Delevingne was born on 12 August 1992, to Pandora Anne Delevingne and Charles Hamar Delevingne in Hammersmith, London.

Pandora, 62, is a socialite who used to work as a personal shopper for Selfridges. Pandora comes from a prestigious family as her mother Janie Sheffield was the lady-in-waiting for Princess Margaret. Her father, Jocelyn Stevens, was the publisher of the Queen magazine, who later became the managing director of the Evening Standard and the Daily Express. Pandora reportedly continues to suffer from bipolar disorder and depression to this day.

Cara's father Charles, 72, is a property developer who founded Harvey White Properties Limited and is the director of The Ultimate Travel Company. He too comes from an esteemed family, as his grandfather, Hamar Greenwood, was a politician who served as the chief secretary of Ireland from 1920 to 1922.

The couple share three daughters together: Chloe, 36, Poppy, 35, and Cara, 29. Like her younger sister, Poppy is also a model, socialite, and actress, while Chloe keeps a low profile and advocates for Cervical Cancer Awareness.

