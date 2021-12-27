What are TikTok diagnosis videos? Teenagers predict having serious mental disorders after viewing video clips

The world is on the internet, and GenZ is actively on TikTok. De-stigmatising mental health is an ever-trending topic on the app. Kids help each other out and provide lists of early signs of mental disorders.

The video-sharing platform has filled an enormous information gap for conversations around mental health. But how much is too much is the question being asked by mental health professionals.

TikTok's algorithm can cause a person to binge on certain content involuntarily, which can cause a negative placebo effect.

What are TikTok diagnosis videos?

These are clips where creators with mental health issues talk about their signs. They talk about their experiences and sometimes list a variety of symptoms that can be the early onset of certain mental conditions, encouraging people to do their own self-reports.

Over time, people claiming to be mental health professionals have entered the scene to fact-check such videos. They even provide their diagnosis clips, which usually end with these "pros" asking viewers to check up with a professional.

Effect on teenagers

Samantha Fridley, a high school student diagnosed with anxiety and depression at age 10, had been binging on such videos. They made her believe she had multiple undiagnosed mental conditions like borderline personality disorder, bipolar disorder, and multiple personality disorders.

Many others in Samantha's high school relate to her, and the reason for this can very well be an "age factor". Typical adolescent behavior is very similar to multiple long-term mental health issues. The over-consumption of self-diagnosis videos on Tiktok can blur the line for the watcher.

Samantha Fridley

Tiktok runs on an algorithm that tracks its user's behavior. It then creates a virtual mind mimicking the user and shows content that it thinks the user will like. The app also bundles content through hashtags.

So, if you watch a video on mental health, the app will suggest more mental health clips and then some more after tracking your reaction to the previously suggested videos.

Tiktok has reassured parents that the company is implementing changes to minimize single-topic video feeds.

What mental health professional advice

Professionals advise parents not to confront or brush off their child's self-diagnosis. Teenagers are already going through numerous mental stress issues during puberty.

The signs of mental disorder can just be a sign of hormonal change agitation. However, teenagers are not immune to mental disorders either. Visiting a therapist for further prognosis and a social media break is a better course of action.

