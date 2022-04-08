Fallen Angels Murder Club: Heroes and Felons cast list: Toni Braxton, Kelly Hu, and others star in Lifetime thriller

Fallen Angels Murder Club: Heroes and Felons, directed by Rhonda Baraka, is a dark mystery thriller film on the Lifetime Network's roster. The film will premiere on Lifetime on Saturday, April 9, 2022 at 8.00 pm ET/PT.

The plot revolves around the titular Fallen Angels Murder Club, a detective group whose members are ex-cons with a fondness for reading about other sinister mysteries. As one of their own dies, the group decides get to to the bottom of the mystery.

The movie franchise of Fallen Angels Murder Club includes an ensemble cast of well-known actors from both film and television. Let's find out who they are.

The cast of Fallen Angels Murder Club: Heroes and Felons

Toni Braxton as Hollis Morgan

Toni Braxton is an R&B singer, songwriter, pianist, musician, actor, television personality, record producer, and humanitarian. She was born in Severn, Maryland, on October 7, 1967. Her singles You're Makin' Me High/Let It Flow, Un-Break My Heart and The Heat are Billboard chart toppers. She has also appeared in movies such as The Oogieloves in the Big Balloon Adventure, Twist of Faith and Toni Braxton: Un-Break My Heart.

The 54-year-old actress has won seven Grammy Awards, five Billboard Music Awards, five Soul Train Music Awards, the NAACP Image Awards, the Echo Awards and more.

Kelly Hu as Joelle Wallace

Kelly Ann Hu is an actress, former model, and beauty queen from the United States. She was Miss Teen USA in 1985 and Miss Hawaii USA in 1993.

She spent time modeling in Japan and Italy before deciding to go to Los Angeles and pursue a career in show business. She began her acting career in 1987 with Growing Pains and hasn't looked back since.

Hu appeared on the American television soap opera Sunset Beach as Dr. Rae Chang and the American television police drama series Nash Bridges as Michelle Chan.

Lisa Berry as Abby Caldwell

Lisa Berry was born on November 6, 1979, in Toronto, Ontario. She fell in love with the theater at an early age. She was seventeen years old when she was cast as Mable Washington in a community theater production of Fame: The Musical. She made her first appearance on TV in Degrassi: The Next Generation as a theater manager.

Her roles in shows such as Supernatural and Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments have made her a renowned household name.

Rainbow Sun Francks as Miller Thornton

Rainbow Sun Francks is a Canadian actor best known for his recurring performances on The Listener, The Umbrella Academy, and High Fidelity, as well as for his role as US Marine Lieutenant Aiden Ford in Stargate Atlantis.

Yanic Truesdale as Gene Donovan

Yanic Truesdale is a Canadian-American actor best known for his role as Michael Gerard in the television series Gilmore Girls.

For his role in the Quebec sitcom Roommates, he was nominated for a Gemini Award. He also starred in Majeur et vacciné, a Québécois French-language serial on the SRC channel. His other movie credits include Mauvais Karma and The Fixer.

Henderson Wade, Humberly González, Shawn Ahmed, Kaitlyn Leeb and Rob Stewart are among the supporting cast members of the movie. The first film in the series, Fallen Angels Murder Club: Friends To Die For, was released on April 2, 2022.

