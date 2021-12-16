‘Christmas by Chance’ cast list: Winny Clarke and others in Lifetime’s holiday film

Lifetime’s newest movie, Christmas by Chance, is a holiday drama that is part of the network’s event, “It’s A Wonderful Lifetime.”

The Christmas movie revolves around Chance, who owns a gift shop named “By Chance Gifts,” which is struggling to bring in customers. Luckily, William Richards, a famous personality, hires her to plan the perfect proposal for his supermodel girlfriend Leyla.

Along the way, William and Leyla find out that they are not compatible enough to spend the rest of their lives together. Meanwhile, he and Chance begin to feel a spark between them.

The official synopsis of Christmas by Chance reads:

“Chance and William continue to spend more time together with the hopes of devising the perfect proposal, but Leyla does not seem to be ready for marriage and each plan seems to fall apart. As Chance and William get to know each other more they begin to bring out the best in one another and are able to find their true selves along the way.”

On that note, let’s have a look at the cast members of the upcoming Lifetime's holiday film.

Winny Clarke as Chance Charleswood

Winny Clarke is an actress and producer who has starred in several interesting projects. Some of his TV series credits include Nowhere to Hide, Murder U and Swerve. She has also done films, such as Home for Harvest, Santa’s Castle, Best Friend from Heaven, Almost Adults and The Door.

In Christmas by Chance, Clarke plays the lead role of Chance Charleswood, who owns a gift shop and describes herself as a “hopeless romantic.”

Jacob Blair plays William Richards

Jacob Blair was born in Red Deer, Alberta, Canada, where he thrived in sports and academia in high school. His true calling for acting came in the first year of college.

Married to actress Trisha Blair, Jacob is known for Molly’s Game, Underworld: Awakening, The A-Team, The Pinkertons, Dark Rising: Warrior of Worlds and Om Sweet Om. He has also made guest appearances in Suits, Flashpoint and Beauty and the Beast.

The actor will be seen portraying William Richards’ role in Lifetime’s Christmas by Chance.

Celeste Desjardins as Leyla Brooks

Born as as Céleste Penelope Marie Desjardins, the actress hails from Sudbury, Ontario, Canada. She has played a few roles in movies and television since 2014. Some of her works include Madison 2, Taken, Skate God, Haven, Lost & Found, The Bold Type, Flower Shop Mysteries and Good Witch.

In Christmas by Chance, Celeste Desjardins plays supermodel and William Richards’ girlfriend Leyla Brooks.

In addition to the aforementioned cast, Christmas by Chance also stars Celine Tsai (Becky), Sharjil Rasool (Ryan), Neil Whitely (Mr. Davis) and Aly Crocker (Jolene).

When will ‘Christmas by Chance’ air?

Christmas by Chance will air on Lifetime on Thursday, December 16, at 8.00 pm Eastern Time (ET).

Directed by Andrew Cymek, the rom-com holiday drama has been written and produced by Brigitte Kingsley under Defiant Empire and Northern Soul Film Company. Patrick McBrearty takes credit for the film’s concept.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider