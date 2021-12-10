‘Holiday in Santa Fe’ cast list: Mario Lopez and others in Lifetime’s Christmas film

Holiday in Santa Fe is yet another Christmas movie part of Lifetime’s event, “It’s A Wonderful Lifetime.”

Casa de Milagro, a successful family-owned business that creates holiday ornaments inspired by Mexican Christmas tradition. The shop in Santa Fe is run by siblings Tony and Magdalena, who are heartbroken after the sudden demise of Milagro Ortega.

With him gone, an executive from the largest holiday decor and card company, Belinda, visits Santa Fe thinking of acquiring Casa de Milagro. Along the way, she and Tony became closer.

The official synopsis of Holiday in Santa Fe reads:

“When sparks fly between Belinda and Tony, Belinda realizes there is more to Casa de Milagro than meets the eye.”

Mario Lopez as Tony Ortega

Mario Lopez has been working in the television and movie industry since the 1980s. He entered the TV world as a drummer and dancer on Kids Incorporated. The San Diego-born rose to fame from NBC’s teen comedy series Saved by the Bell, where he played A.C. Slater. This series relaunched last year and Lopez reprised the same character.

He has also appeared in Elena of Avalor, A Very Merry Toy Store. This Is Us, Jane The Virgin, Brooklyn Nine-Nine and The Chica Show. The father-of-three is also a host in Access Hollywood and the winner of the Daytime Emmy Awards.

In Holiday in Santa Fe, Lopez will play Tony Ortega’s character, who runs the Casa de Milagro shop with his family.

Emeraude Toubia plays Belinda Sawyer

Emeraude Toubia is a Mexican-Lebanese actress best known for her role as Isabelle Lightwood in Freeform’s Shadowhunters. She has appeared in a handful of projects such as 11-11 En mi cuadra nada cuadra (Latin series), Tattooed Love, and Love in the Sun. She will be next seen in Amazon’s With Love, in which Toubia will play Lily Diaz.

She portrays the lead character, Belinda Sawyer, in Holiday in Santa Fe. She is an executive who wants to buy Casa de Milagro and might find love along the way.

Aimee Garcia as Magdalena Ortega

Aimee Garcia, who plays Magdalena Ortega in the Lifetime drama, is a familiar face to TV fans. She was recently seen in Lucifer as forensic scientist Ella Lopez. The Chicago native has also worked in Dexter, Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K, Rush Hour, Impastor, Vegas, Motorcity, It’s a Big Big World and Trauma.

In addition to the cast above, Holiday in Santa Fe also stars Efrain Figueroa (Jose Ortega), Zoe Yeoman (Lillian Booth), GiGi Erneta (Jennifer Sawyer), Gia Lopez (Frankie Ortega), Hank Chen (Kevin), Scott Evans (Matt), Rick Najera (Walt) and Don Most (Mr. Rogers).

When will ‘Holiday in Santa Fe’ be released?

Holiday in Santa Fe is all set to air on Lifetime on December 10, Friday, at 8.00 pm Eastern Time (ET).

Directed by Jody Margolin Hahn, the Christmas-themed movie has been penned by Cristela Alonzo and produced by Mark Roberts. Mario Lopez is the executive producer and Jeff Stearns is the co-producer of the flick.

