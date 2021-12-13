'Maps and Mistletoe' cast list: Humberly Gonzalez and others in Lifetime’s Christmas film

Maps and Mistletoe is yet another Lifetime movie that is part of the network’s event, It’s A Wonderful Lifetime. The flick revolves around cartographer Emilia, whose Christmas plans are ruined because of her boss.

Emilia is given the task of designing a novelty treasure map of the North Pole. However, when expert Drew Campbell decided to help Emilia, they achieve more than what they sign up for.

The official synopsis of Maps and Mistletoe reads:

“Emilia Martin (Humberly González), a cartographer of school maps, has plans for a cozy Christmas at home until her boss has a last-minute project for her, designing a novelty treasure map of the North Pole. Emilia decides to seek out the expertise of North Pole explorer Drew Campbell (Ronnie Rowe), who reluctantly agrees to help her. As the two work closely, they discover more than either of them ever expected.”

On that note, let’s have a look at the cast members of Maps and Mistletoe.

Humberly Gonzalez as Emilia Martin

Humberly Gonzalez is a Canadian actress who got her training at the National Theater School in Montreal and a theater program at Keyano College. She started her career as a guest cast member in television movies.

Gonzalez is best known for her roles in In The Dark, Utopia Falls, We, Nurses, Killer High and the Netflix series Ginny and Georgia.

She plays the lead character of Emilia Martin in Maps and Mistletoe.

Ronnie Rowe plays Drew Campbell

Born in Toronto, Canada, Ronnie Rowe decided to become an actor when he was cast in a high school drama production. Before that, he wanted to pursue either basketball or modeling.

In 2017, he rose to fame with the crime drama Black Cop and won awards for his outstanding performance. Some of his TV series credits include Star Trek: Discovery, In Contempt, Riftworld Chronicles and Pretty Hard Cases.

In Maps and Mistletoe, Rowe will play Drew Campbell, an expert on the North Pole.

Eva Avila as Zoe

Eva Avila will be seen portraying Zoe in the upcoming Lifetime Christmas film. Prior to this, she appeared in several projects including The Bold Type, Swap and Total Frat Movie. Avila is also an incredible singer who won the fourth season of Canadian Idol.

In her Instagram profile, Avila describes herself as a vocalist, world traveler, sobriety advocate and wellness ambassador.

In addition to the aforementioned cast, Maps and Mistletoe also stars Allison Busner (Connie), Maggie Cassella (Officer Becker), Justine Christensen (Megan), Joyce Rivera (Emilia’s mother), Xavier Sotelo (Emilia’s father) and Michael Gordin Shore (Horace Latimer).

When will ‘Maps and Mistletoe’ air?

Maps and Mistletoe will premiere on Lifetime on Monday, December 13, at 8.00 pm Eastern Time (ET).

Directed by Max McGuire, the film is backed by Christmas Explorer Productions, Inc. in association with Johnson Production Group.

The script for Maps and Mistletoe is written by W. Stewart and the movie’s executive producers are Andrew C. Erin, Timothy O. Johnson, and Dawn Wolfrom.

