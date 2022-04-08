Nightmare Neighborhood Moms cast list: Gina Simms and others star in Lifetime thriller

Lifetime is returning with yet another suspense narrative, Nightmare Neighborhood Moms. The series, which was originally titled 'Crazy Neighborhood Moms', premieres on Friday, April 8, 2022 at 8/7c and offers dramatic murder and enormous thrill as it progresses.

The Lifetime thriller drama, starring Gina Simms, April Hale, and others, is about two neighbors, Charlotte and Bonnie. Charlotte and her daughter became more aware of their neighborhood after a murder takes place nearby. Bonnie, on the other hand, decides to assassinate Charlotte since she suspects her husband of having an affair with her.

Take a look at the varied ensemble cast of Nightmare Neighborhood Moms.

The cast of Nightmare Neighborhood Moms

1) April Hail as Charlotte

A potrait of April Hale (Image via IMDb)

April Hale, who is currently based in Los Angeles, California, graduated from the University of Memphis with a BA in communication. She's a model, actor, writer, and producer.

She is represented by the Daniel Hoff Agency for commercial work and the 90210 Talent Agency for theater performances. Propel Management is in charge of her management.

Hale has worked on shows like A League of Their Own and Family Time in the past.

2) Gina Simms as Bonnie

A potrait of Gina Simms (Image via IMDb)

Gina Simms, a former Radio City Rockette, has participated in the Miss USA and Miss America pageants. She was crowned Miss Nevada and is currently The Crown coach.

Simms is related to baseball superstar Joe DiMaggio and was a proud winner of The Price is Right Showcase Showdown.

The actress from California has a BA in Broadcast Journalism and has previously worked as an anchor for an NBC affiliate in Las Vegas. She owns two successful dance schools in California as a result of her passion for the arts. The actress has also appeared in films such as The Green House and The Christmas Height.

3) Coley Company as Angela

A potrait of Coley Company (Image via IMDb)

Coley Campany is a writer, actress, dancer, director, and choreographer from South America. Coley began her professional dance career with Ballet Memphis.

Still, Birth is a dance film developed by Coley that engages in conversations about pregnancy loss and women's reproductive rights. In Atlanta, Georgia, she is a member of the sketch comedy ensemble 'Meekus'.

She writes, directs, produces, and directs stage and cinema sketch comedy. Coley has also appeared in films and TV episodes such as NCIS: NOLA The Resident, Loving, Watchmen, Creepshow, and The Eyes of Tammy Faye.

Summer Madison, Jonathan Gorman, Sarah Jingle, Brey Noelle, John Zimmerman, Paul Van Scott, and Jennifer Gasca are among the cast members that play supporting roles on the show.

Nightmare Neighborhood Moms premieres on Lifetime on Friday, April 8, 2022 at 8/7c.

Edited by Gunjan