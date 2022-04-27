What time will Under the Banner of Heaven air on Hulu? Release date, plot, and more about Andrew Garfield's show

Andrew Garfield's Under the Banner of Heaven will premiere as a new limited series on Hulu, adding to the richly cultivated genre of true-crime drama. From Oscar-winning writer Dustin Lance Black comes this true story, which is based on Jon Krakauer's New York Times bestselling novel of the same name.

True crime has grown in popularity in a variety of media, including television. Inventing Anna, Joe vs Carole, The Tinder Swindler, The Thing About Pam, and The Dropout are just a handful of the films that were released in 2022. They will shortly be joined by this intimate and sensitive adaptation on Hulu.

Here's all we know about the upcoming true-crime series so far.

When will Under the Banner of Heaven premiere on Hulu?

The true-crime drama is set to premiere on Hulu for US viewers on Thursday, April 28, 2022, at 12.01 AM ET. The first two episodes, titled When God Was Love and Rightful Place, will be released on April 28, with one new episode released every Thursday for the next five weeks.

This is only for audiences in the United States. The limited series will be accessible shortly on Star Plus in Latin America and Disney Plus in all other foreign countries, including the United Kingdom, though no official release date has been declared yet.

What to expect from Under the Banner of Heaven?

Jon Krakauer's true-crime novel Under the Banner of Heaven: A Story of Violent Faith was the inspiration for the Hulu series. The novel covers not only the historical significance of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (LDS) but also the mysterious murder of Brenda Lafferty's in 1984 by her in-laws.

Ron and Dan Lafferty were members of a small branch of the LDS church, and their choice to murder their sister-in-law and niece was influenced by their religious views, with Ron even claiming that he had a heavenly command to eliminate Brenda.

The miniseries, like the book that inspired it, intends to address both the LDS Church's history and the homicides of Brenda and Erica Lafferty. A large portion of the story will be told through the eyes of Detective Jeb Pyre, who is investigating the deaths. The official synopsis of the Hulu show reads:

“A devout detective’s faith is tested as he investigates a brutal murder that seems to be connected to an esteemed Utah family’s spiral into LDS (Latter Day Saints) fundamentalism and their distrust in the government.”

According to the book of the same name, the title is derived from a speech given in 1880 by John Taylor, the president of the LDS church at the time, who said,

“God is greater than the United States, and when the Government conflicts with heaven, we will be ranged under the banner of heaven against the Government. The United States says we cannot marry more than one wife. God says different.”

Don't forget to catch Under the Banner of Heaven, which premieres on Hulu on April 28, 2022, at 12.01 AM ET.

Edited by Somava