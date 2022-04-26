What time will Moon Knight episode 5 air on Disney+? Release date, episode run time, plot, and more details explored

Moon Knight Episode 4 has gone viral, and it's easy to see why. Steven Grant (Oscar Isaac) and Layla El-Faouly (May Calamawy) found themselves in Ammit's tomb on the most recent episode of the Marvel drama, resulting in another showdown between the two and Arthur Harrow (Ethan Hawke).

This resulted in some unexpected developments for both characters. The fourth chapter's conclusion has left fans in a state of shock. Fans from all across the world are counting down the hours before the next episode premieres on Disney+, and we're here to help them figure out when they can watch it!

When will the fifth episode of Moon Knight be released on Disney+?

Sticking to its Wednesday release schedule, as adopted by Disney+, Moon Knight Episode 5 will also follow suit.

Episode 5 will premiere on Wednesday, 27, 2022. The episode is expected to hit the platform at around 12.00 am PST, or 03.00 am EST.

What will be the run time of Episode 5?

A dependable Marvel insider by the name of Amit Chaudhari, has disclosed on Twitter that Episode 5 will be 47 minutes long. However, it's possible that Disney+ episode might not exactly match the given timing.

The runtimes revealed in advance by insiders like Chaudhari and the final runtimes displayed on Disney+ are frequently different. This happens due to the presentation of complete credits, subtitle language credits and many other details that alter the runtimes frequently.

What to expect from the upcoming episode of Moon Knight?

Moon Knight Episode 5 is yet to be given a preview, title, or synopsis by Marvel. However, based on the previous episode, fans can speculate about what's to come.

Marc and Steven were in a psychiatric hospital after The Tomb ended, and they were looking for a strategy to get out. Before they can make any progress, they encounter a hippo goddess, whose presence will be explained in the fifth episode. Is it possible that they're both dead and the hippo goddess is attempting to resuscitate them? That's what happened to Marc before, so it's not completely unexpected.

Many fans are speculating if Marc and Steven may discover a third identity, likely Marvel Comics' Jake Lockley, with the appearance of a third sarcophagus in the hospital.

There are numerous questions to be answered, not to mention Layla's current situation. She and Arthur are stuck in Ammit's tomb, leaving her in a precarious situation. Hopefully, she'll be able to keep him at bay until Marc and Steven return to her.

Don't forget to catch Moon Knight episode 5 on April 27, 2022, at 12.00 am PST/03.00 am EST on Disney+.

Edited by Somava