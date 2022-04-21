'Moon Knight' Episode 4 recap: Mysteries of The Tomb (Spoilers)

This week's episode of Marvel's Moon Knight took viewers on a journey that left them on an uncertain cliffhanger. Several questionable things also took place throughout the episode.

The episode was directed by Aaron Moorhead and Justin Benson. It was written by Alex Meenehan, Peter Cameron, and Sabir Pirzada. The new episode revolved around finding Ammit's Ushabti and stopping Harrow. The episode ended unusually, leaving room for speculation and doubt.

Moon Knight Episode 4 recap

Episode 4 of Moon Knight opened with Osiris' avatar holding the Ushabti of Khonshu and escorting it to its final resting place. Khonshu's mini-stone figurine was placed on a wall full of other Ushabti, uniting Khonshu with the gods imprisoned before him.

This episode saw Steven and Layla pulling an Indiana Jones as they searched Ammit's tomb for her Ushabti. The two combined their knowledge of ancient Egypt and made their way through mazes, crossed paths with ancient sorcerers and uncovered several hidden treasures.

Delayed justifications

Layla also learned something new about Marc and his relationship to her father's murder. Viewers also found out that Layla's father, Abdullah, was a famous archeologist murdered by a group of mercenaries. Marc witnessed the murder. When forced to explain, Marc admitted that he initially met Layla because he felt guilty.

Even though Steven successfully got his hands on Ammit's Ushabti, the moment was ruined with Layla wanting justifications about her father from Marc. As Harrow and his armed guards approached, Marc got his best self out. Unfortunately, due to the absence of Khonshu, he could not transform into Moon Knight, which also meant that he no longer holds any healing powers.

An unusual dream

Marc managed to take down a few of Harrow's men using the great Macedonian king’s ax. Harrow shot him in the chest twice. This thrust him into the tomb's standing water. The scene transitioned into a dreamlike afterlife. Marc found himself in a psychiatric hospital surrounded by familiar patients, including caregivers Layla and Donna.

Besides the familiar faces, he also saw objects like cupcakes and Steven's pet goldfish, which confused him even more. He also found himself tied to a wheelchair by the ankle, along with a figurine of Moon Knight in his hand. Arthur Harrow, as Dr. Arthur Harrow, is Marc's psychiatrist. The two had a fascinating chat.

At the end of this episode, viewers see Marc and Steven separated from each other and in control of their bodies. In the final scene, a hippo appears in an Egyptian goddess-like form, sending confusion to a new level.

Analyzing the end of Moon Knight Episode 4: Who is the hippo?

The hippo could represent hope, as in the ancient Egyptian religion, hippopotamus goddesses were seen as protective figures. The character seen may be Taweret, the goddess of childbirth and fertility. It made a previous appearance as a cute little plush at Steven's job in the museum.

Marc could use a rebirth or perhaps a new personality. Hopefully, the hippo goddess might help the two by protecting them.

Who is in the boxed Sarcophagus?

In the final moments of this episode of Moon Knight, Marc and Steven came across a mysterious sarcophagus in one of the rooms at the hospital. Although they chose not to engage with it, the sarcophagus was seen shaking violently, trying to break free just like Steven was.

It's unclear what's inside that sarcophagus, but the mystery of the killings when Marc and Steven were unconscious, hints at a possible third alter ego. In the comics, the character has almost four alter egos, including a superhero identity. Now that Steven and Marc do not share the same body, introducing another alter ego might be on the cards.

The latest episode of Marvel's Moon Knight is streaming on Disney+.

