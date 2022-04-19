What time will This is Us Season 6 Episode 13 air on NBC? Kate's wedding and more drama expected 

The fan-favorite family drama, This Is Us, is set to bid us farewell, leaving a million memories behind. With just a few episodes left in the series, fans cannot wait to find out how the story ends.

The upcoming episode, titled Day of the Wedding, will center around Kate and Phillip's wedding, jumping 5 years ahead into the future. The episode will also feature Rebecca's declining health and Kevin's mysterious romance during the wedding weekend.

Here's everything viewers need to know about the upcoming episode.

When is Episode 13 of This Is Us Season 6 expected to air?

Episode 13 of This Is Us Season 6 is all set to premiere on Tuesday, April 19 on NBC. The episode will also be available to stream on Hulu, Peacock and Hotstar. The synopsis for the upcoming episode reads, "The Pearsons gather for Kate’s wedding."

Recap

Episode 12 revolved around the big breakup a.k.a. the divorce between Kate and Toby. Titled KaToby, the episode was directed by Ken Olin, and written by Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger. From the couple's therapy sessions to Kate's wedding day with Phillip, the arc of the episode gave us a glimpse of how a relationship slowly breaks into pieces. The snippet from the wedding appeared when Toby called Kate to tell her that he finally understood that their story wasn’t over just because they separated.

What do we know about Episode 13?

The promo trailer for the upcoming episode of This Is Us Season 6 shows the happy couple, Kate and Phillip, preparing to walk down the aisle. Meanwhile, Madison and Beth learn about Kevin's 'secret wedding weekend romance,' and wonder about the identity of the woman.

We find Rebecca to have forgotten about Jack's demise as she waits for him to join the Pearson family for the wedding. Randall reminds her that Jack was not around since he tragically passed away years ago, which upsets Rebecca. It's clear that her sickness is getting worse, which makes things harder for Miguel. He tells Randall, "It is moving fast now. All of it! All of it."

The previous episode of This Is Us Season 6 also saw the return of Sophie, who rekindled her friendship with Kate at her engagement party. Sophie brought her husband to the party as well, but there is a slim chance that Kevin and she might reunite. Fans can certainly expect to see her attend Kate's wedding in the upcoming episode.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Chrissy Metz shared,

"It’s so beautiful in the way that it’s shot, and there’s a lot of fun, but there’s a lot of stuff going on within the episode. A lot to do with what Kevin’s going through. There’s this calm about Kate and about Phillip and the whole ceremony that I feel like it’s come through the maturity of who they are as people. Then there’s the decline of Rebecca, which is really difficult, but the way she shows up for Kate, it’s very touching."

Catch This Is Us Season 6 Episode 13 on April 19 via NBC, Hulu, Peacock and Hotstar.

